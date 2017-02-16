SELLER: Meg Ryan

LOCATION: New York City, NY

PRICE: $10,900,000

SIZE: (approx.) 4,100 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Meg Ryan’s impeccably finished and photogenically decorated loft in a plummy, late 19th-century Queen Anne-style boutique building in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood, featured and fawned over in the November 2016 issue of Architectural Digest, has come up for sale on the open market at $10,900,000. Miz Ryan, in her professional salad days a staple of the syrupy rom-com movie genre who made her directorial debut in 2015 with the not particularly favorably reviewed drama “Ithaca,” purchased the suburban mini-mansion sized loft in May 2013 for $8 million from Hank Azaria who bought it in 2005 for $4.625 million from A-list artist Cindy Sherman. Listing agent Barbara Hochhauser of the Corcoran Group told the Wall Street Journal the “When Harry Met Sally” and “You’ve Got Mail” star, a serial renovator of multi-million dollar homes all across the U.S., has decided to sell the approximately 4,100-square-foot full-floor apartment because she’s ready for a new project.

A key-lock elevator opens to an entry vestibule with black and white tile floor. Beyond the foyer a 40-foot gallery is lined along one side with a custom-crafted wood bench under five magnificently massive sash windows and on the other with a series of transom-topped French doors that lead to a huge, 750-square-foot living room with 12-foot ceiling, ebonized wood floors and six original support columns. A duplicate bank of French doors at the back of the living room opens to a six-sided dining room with decorative fireplace set into a mirrored wall and several shallow closets for linen and china storage. Off the living room a windowless media room has an exposed brick wall that’s been painted white and the generously proportioned kitchen, accessible from both the living and dining rooms, has a rustic wood table at its center underneath industrial light fixtures along with slab marble counter tops and shelving, premium-grade stainless steel appliances, a walk-in pantry and an adjoining laundry room.

There are two relatively small guest/family bedrooms, both of which open off the entrance gallery. The larger of the two has an en suite bathroom while the smaller has a built-in Murphy bed and shares a Jack ‘n’ Jill style bathroom with the media room. The master bedroom, which opens somewhat awkwardly off the dining room, has eight custom fitted closets and a vintage-style bathroom with subway tiled walls, a pair of black marble-topped vanities, a free-standing soaking tub and separate shower stall.

Though the co-operative building does not provide its deep-pocketed residents pampering luxuries such as doorman or concierge services, a communal roof terrace or on-site parking garage, maintenance fees none-the-less weigh in at a hefty $6,147 per month according to listing details.

Miz Ryan once owned a stunningly photogenic 1930s Mediterranean-style residence in a prime pocket of Bel Air that’s now owned by “Aquaman” director James Wan — he bought it last year for $18.5 million from Adam Bernard, founder and CEO of the online retailer HauteLook — and she continues to own an also photogenic cedar shingled home on seven acres on Martha’s Vineyard that was acquired in early 2004 for $2.27 million and featured in Elle Décor in 2010.

Exterior image: Nicholas Stirni for Property Shark; Listing photos and floor plan: Corcoran