Meg Ryan Picks Up Luxe Condo in Famously Celeb-Stacked and Paparazzi-Proof Lower Manhattan Building

BUYER: Meg Ryan

LOCATION: New York City, NY

PRICE: $9,387,889

SIZE: 3,155 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Meg Ryan is the latest big-name celeb to buy into a newly and luxuriously converted late 19th-century factory building in lower Manhattan that bills itself as paparazzi proof. The sale price for the sixth floor condo, according to property records, was $9,387,889, a fair amount below the $9.7 million asking price, as was first pointed out by the eagle-eyed property gossip at the New York Post.

A key-lock elevator opens directly into the foyer of the 3,155-square-foot unit that offers three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. The humongous, loft-like combination living/dining room features a fireplace, exposed support columns and four huge south-facing windows that flood the space with natural light. Conceived by illustrious Britain-bred and America-based designer Christopher Peacock, the kitchen is open to the main living space and features furniture grade walnut-stained white oak cabinets, all the culinary bells and whistles money can buy and a double wide center island with integrated snack bar. A long hall zigzags back from the foyer to the bedroom wing where all three bedrooms have private bathrooms and overlook the building’s beautifully landscaped central courtyard. One of the guest bedrooms benefits from a walk-in closet and the master suite includes a walk-in closet plus another wall of closets and a windowless bathroom with book matched marble accent wall.

Celebrities and other high net worth individuals who put a multi-million dollar premium on privacy and security are drawn to the building in part due to its subterranean motor court that allows entry and exit of the building without being spotted by the prying eyes of paparazzi or other curious passers-by. Additional amenities for which residents pay dearly — Miz Ryan’s unit carries monthly common charges of $3,768 — include 24-hour doormen, concierge and valet services, a top-grade security apparatus, a 5,000-square-foot landscaped roof terrace, a 71-foot long indoor swimming pool and a resident’s only fitness center complete with men’s and women’s locker rooms and a hamman.

Other high-profile buyers reported who have snapped up units in the posh complex include British boy bander Harry Styles, “Hunger Games” and “X-Men” megastar Jennifer Lawrence and uncommonly comely actors Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel paid almost $20.2 million for a 5,375-square-foot duplex penthouse and Formula One race-car driver Lewis Hamilton is said to be the mysterious buyer who shelled out a mind-altering $44 million for an even more decadent duplex penthouse with a private swimming pool.

Miz Ryan, who last appeared on the silver screen opposite Tom Hanks and Sam Shepard in the flaccid 2016 drama “Ithaca,” which was also the “You’ve Got Mail” and “When Harry Met Sally” star’s directorial debut, continues to own a shingled cottage on seven picturesque acres on Martha’s Vineyard that she acquired in 2006 for $6.5 million and had photographed for Elle Décor in 2010. The stylishly appointed 4,100-square-foot SoHo loft she bought in May 2013 from Hank Azaria for $8 million, photographed for the November 2016 issue of Architectural Digest, came up for sale earlier this year and is currently in contract with an asking price of $10.9 million.

listing photos and floor plan: Cantor and Pecorella (via Street Easy)