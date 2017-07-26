Matthew Perry Drops $20 Million on Mansion-Sized Condo in Super-Luxe Century City High-Rise

BUYER: Matthew Perry

LOCATION: Century City, CA

PRICE: $20,000,000

SIZE: 9,318 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 full and 3 half bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Matthew Perry negotiated a steep discount on a posh penthouse condominium at the ultra-plush, Robert A.M. Stern-designed Century tower in the Century City area of Los Angeles, paying exactly $20 million for an immense, full-floor residence that was originally saddled with a brutally unrealistic $28.95 million price tag and was last listed at a still far too optimistic $26.5 million.

Perry’s new aerie, just below an 18,000-square-foot duplex Candy Spelling bought in 2010 for not quite $34.8 million and just above a full-floor spread Vicki Walters, lavish living widow of shopping center construction magnate Raul Walters, picked up in October 2015 for $22.5 million, measures in at a mansion sized 9,318-square feet with four bedrooms and five full and three half bathrooms. Four terraces provide toe-curling 360-degree views from downtown to the Pacific Ocean and everything in between and listing details indicate the penthouse transfers with three deeded parking spaces and carries eye-popping homeowner’s association fees of $7,320 per month.

Large enough to double as a business hotel ballroom, the super-sized living room features high-gloss hardwood floors, a gently curved banks of floor to ceiling windows and not just one but two fireplaces. According to online marketing materials, a separate dining room, also with a vast wall of slightly curved glass, comfortably seats 24 or more. Extensively and expensively fitted with top-end appliances that include two full-height wine fridges and a built-in espresso maker, the granite countered kitchen has a five-stool snack counter plus an informal dining area that opens through glass sliders to a terrace. An adjoining den with fireplace also opens through glass sliders to a terrace. There are three en suite guest bedrooms, one with terrace access and all three with walk-in closets, along with a sprawling master suite with a monumental curved wall of floor-to-ceiling windows, a fireplace, two lavishly appointed bathrooms and a pair of bedroom-sized walk-in closets plus a separate dressing room.

Well-heeled residents of the Century complex are pampered with a plethora of five-star amenities that include: a guard-gated motor court and circular drive with cantilevered porte cochère; 24-hour security, valet, doorman and concierge services; four acres of manicured gardens with fountains, fire pits and outdoor dining terraces; a 75-foot-long outdoor swimming pool lined with tented, resort-style cabanas; a resident’s only fitness center with yoga and Pilates studios; a state-of-the-art screening room; a wine cellar; a children’s playroom; a library/lounge; and a conference room for hosting on-site business meetings.

Mister Perry, best known, of course, for his role as Chandler Bing on the heavily syndicated “Friends” sitcom but more recently seen on the short-lived series “The Odd Couple” and as Ted Kennedy in the TV mini-series “The Kennedys: Decline and Fall,” additionally owns a beachfront getaway in Malibu he scooped up in October 2011 for $12 million as well as a seriously sleek contemporary high in the Birds Streets ‘hood above L.A.’s Sunset Strip bought in August of 2011 for $8.5 million and recently put up for sale at $13.5 million.

listing photos: Douglas Elliman Real Estate; floor plan: Related Companies