Matthew Perry Drops $20 Million on Mansion-Sized Condo in Super-Luxe Century City High-Rise

Matthew Perry Century Condo
Douglas Elliman Real Estate
View Gallery
9 Photos

@YourMamaTweets

BUYER: Matthew Perry
LOCATION: Century City, CA
PRICE: $20,000,000
SIZE: 9,318 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 5 full and 3 half bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Matthew Perry negotiated a steep discount on a posh penthouse condominium at the ultra-plush, Robert A.M. Stern-designed Century tower in the Century City area of Los Angeles, paying exactly $20 million for an immense, full-floor residence that was originally saddled with a brutally unrealistic $28.95 million price tag and was last listed at a still far too optimistic $26.5 million.

Perry’s new aerie, just below an 18,000-square-foot duplex Candy Spelling bought in 2010 for not quite $34.8 million and just above a full-floor spread Vicki Walters, lavish living widow of shopping center construction magnate Raul Walters, picked up in October 2015 for $22.5 million, measures in at a mansion sized 9,318-square feet with four bedrooms and five full and three half bathrooms. Four terraces provide toe-curling 360-degree views from downtown to the Pacific Ocean and everything in between and listing details indicate the penthouse transfers with three deeded parking spaces and carries eye-popping homeowner’s association fees of $7,320 per month.

Large enough to double as a business hotel ballroom, the super-sized living room features high-gloss hardwood floors, a  gently curved banks of floor to ceiling windows and not just one but two fireplaces. According to online marketing materials, a separate dining room, also with a vast wall of slightly curved glass, comfortably seats 24 or more. Extensively and expensively fitted with top-end appliances that include two full-height wine fridges and a built-in espresso maker, the granite countered kitchen has a five-stool snack counter plus an informal dining area that opens through glass sliders to a terrace. An adjoining den with fireplace also opens through glass sliders to a terrace. There are three en suite guest bedrooms, one with terrace access and all three with walk-in closets, along with a sprawling master suite with a monumental curved wall of floor-to-ceiling windows, a fireplace, two lavishly appointed bathrooms and a pair of bedroom-sized walk-in closets plus a separate dressing room.

Well-heeled residents of the Century complex are pampered with a plethora of five-star amenities that include: a guard-gated motor court and circular drive with cantilevered porte cochère; 24-hour security, valet, doorman and concierge services; four acres of manicured gardens with fountains, fire pits and outdoor dining terraces; a 75-foot-long outdoor swimming pool lined with tented, resort-style cabanas; a resident’s only fitness center with yoga and Pilates studios; a state-of-the-art screening room; a wine cellar; a children’s playroom; a library/lounge; and a conference room for hosting on-site business meetings.

Mister Perry, best known, of course, for his role as Chandler Bing on the heavily syndicated “Friends” sitcom but more recently seen on the short-lived series “The Odd Couple” and as Ted Kennedy in the TV mini-series “The Kennedys: Decline and Fall,” additionally owns a beachfront getaway in Malibu he scooped up in October 2011 for $12 million as well as a seriously sleek contemporary high in the Birds Streets ‘hood above L.A.’s Sunset Strip bought in August of 2011 for $8.5 million and recently put up for sale at $13.5 million.

listing photos: Douglas Elliman Real Estate; floor plan: Related Companies

Filed Under:

Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Dirt News from Variety

    Loading
    ad