Matt Selman Nabs Pacific Palisades Contemporary (EXCLUSIVE)

Indefatigable real estate snitch Yolanda Yakketyyak sent word via covert communique, and a quick search of property records confirms, that “The Simpsons” writer and executive producer Matt Selman shelled out nearly $5.1 million for a five-bedroom and 5.5-bathroom house a few blocks outside the charming downtown village of L.A.’s posh Pacific Palisades community.

Described in marketing materials as a “California Coastal Contemporary,” the slightly more than 4,700-square-foot two-story residence, built in 2014, has an eye-catching angled roofline and opens through an opaque, sandblasted glass front door directly into a living room that’s anchored by a stone-faced fireplace and commodious enough to fit a grand piano. Room-wide banks of telescopic glass doors in the living room, the formal dining room and the family room open to a wind-protected courtyard with a fire pit. Upstairs, a lofted den/office and several family bedrooms are joined by the master bedroom that spills out through another set of telescopic glass sliders to a covered balcony with an over-the-treetops ocean view. A spa-style bathroom pampers with a heated floor, a two-person soaking tub and an oversize marble-lined shower with multiple shower heads and a built-in bench.

The family room flows into the sleek, gourmet-chef-pleasing open-plan kitchen and informal dining area, where more telescopic glass sliders lead to a stone-tiled dining and lounging terrace that overlooks a lower, hedge-girdled area jam-packed with a sport court and a plunge-size swimming pool with an inset spa. Myriad high-tech creature comforts include a comprehensive home-automation system, a camera-equipped security apparatus and electronically operated window shades.

The five-time Emmy winner previously owned an understated 1920s Spanish residence with six bedrooms and four full and three half bathrooms plus a self-contained one-bed, one-bath guesthouse in the hoity-toity Hancock Park hood. Selman and his wife, occasional actress Renee Ridgeley, scooped up the property in 2006 for just under $3.1 million, set it out for sale in August 2016 at almost $4.7 million and quickly sold it for $4.45 million.

listing photos: Amalfi Estates