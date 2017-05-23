Matt Lucas Lists WeHo Mini-Compound (EXCLUSIVE)

Bespectacled and smooth-pated British comedian, actor and screenwriter Matt Lucas is asking $5.35 million for his double-gated mini-compound on a coveted, celeb-approved West Hollywood street where no-longer-coupled actors Diane Kruger and Joshua Jackson recently listed a contemporary compound a few

blocks away for $6 million. Lucas, who made a showbiz name for himself in the 2000s with the camp sketch-comedy series “Little Britain” before landing a small but plum role in the blockbuster comedy “Bridesmaids,” purchased the property in the fall of 2011 for $2.9 million. Secreted behind electronic driveway gates and an imposingly high hedge, the compound comprises a plushly appointed single-story 1920s Mediterranean villa with three bedrooms and three bathrooms in not quite 2,300 square feet, plus an approximately 1,200-square-foot detached, two-story guesthouse.

A semicircular driveway and a tree-shaded courtyard lead to a captivatingly circular entrance gallery and an adjoining pair of sitting rooms, one of which has a gleaming white grand piano and a crystal chandelier in the shape of an upside-down wedding cake. The neighboring kitchen, with somber dove-gray cabinetry offset by a pearlescent tile backsplash, opens over a long peninsula counter top with an integrated snack bar to the high-ceilinged dining room that features a ziggurat-style fireplace and a thrillingly massive single-pane arched window.

listing photos: Coldwell Banker