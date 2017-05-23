Matt Lucas Lists WeHo Mini-Compound (EXCLUSIVE)

Matt Lucas Lists West Hollywood Home
Property: Coldwell Banker; Lucas: Rex/Shutterstock
View Gallery
20 Photos

@YourMamaTweets

Bespectacled and smooth-pated British comedian, actor and screenwriter Matt Lucas is asking $5.35 million for his double-gated mini-compound on a coveted, celeb-approved West Hollywood street where no-longer-coupled actors Diane Kruger and Joshua Jackson recently listed a contemporary compound a few 

This story first appeared in the May 23, 2017 issue of Variety.

blocks away for $6 million. Lucas, who made a showbiz name for himself in the 2000s with the camp sketch-comedy series “Little Britain” before landing a small but plum role in the blockbuster comedy “Bridesmaids,” purchased the property in the fall of 2011 for $2.9 million. Secreted behind electronic driveway gates and an imposingly high hedge, the compound comprises a plushly appointed single-story 1920s Mediterranean villa with three bedrooms and three bathrooms in not quite 2,300 square feet, plus an approximately 1,200-square-foot detached, two-story guesthouse.

A semicircular driveway and a tree-shaded courtyard lead to a captivatingly circular entrance gallery and an adjoining pair of sitting rooms, one of which has a gleaming white grand piano and a crystal chandelier in the shape of an upside-down wedding cake. The neighboring kitchen, with somber dove-gray cabinetry offset by a pearlescent tile backsplash, opens over a long peninsula counter top with an integrated snack bar to the high-ceilinged dining room that features a ziggurat-style fireplace and a thrillingly massive single-pane arched window. 

listing photos: Coldwell Banker

Filed Under:

Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Dirt News from Variety

    Loading
    ad