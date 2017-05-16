Muse’s Matt Bellamy Lists Lake Como Condo (EXCLUSIVE)

Muse front man Matt Bellamy was born and bred in Britain and nowadays makes his home in Los Angeles, but a decade or so ago he purchased a lakefront condominium in the scenic village of Moltrasio on the swanky western shore of Italy’s brutally beautiful Lake Como that he’s now got up for sale with a price tag just shy of $2 million. Almost 2,700 square feet with four bedrooms and three updated bathrooms, the house-size condo was carved from the top two floors of the august Villa Erker Hocevar. Built in the late 1820s, the villa was once home to 19th-century Italian composer Vincenzo Bellini, and it was here that Bellamy lived while he wrote and recorded his band’s Grammy-winning fifth album, “The Resistance.”

Refurbished by Bellamy in a markedly modern, almost minimalist manner, the condo features lustrous chevron-patterned hardwoods and crisp white walls free of architectural adornment. The commodious combination living/dining room has a built-in media wall as well as a fireplace flanked by French doors that lead to a lakeside terrace. The villa sits on about 1.25 acres of communal gardens that include a deconsecrated chapel and a lakeside swimming pool.

Stateside, Bellamy maintains at least three multimillion-dollar homes in the L.A. area. Two are in Malibu, the first bought in late 2014 for $3.6 million from Adam Carolla and the other scooped up just over a year ago for $2.6 million. A third is tucked into a wooded pocket of Brentwood and was acquired this year for $7.25 million from former tennis ace Pete Sampras.

listing photos: Italy Sotheby’s International Realty