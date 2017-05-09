Mark Ruffalo Takes a Loss on Brooklyn Brownstone

Three-time Oscar nominee Mark Ruffalo has sold a classic brownstone in Brooklyn’s historic and leafy Carroll Gardens neighborhood for a tetch more than $3.1 million — so snitches Vlad the Revealer at Celebrity Address Aerial. Unfortunately for the “Foxcatcher” and “Spotlight” star, the sale price is a bank-account-draining $400,000 below the $3.5 million he paid for the townhouse just a year and a half ago. Designated in tax records as a three-family structure, the 16-foot-wide townhouse is configured as a four-story single-family home with four bedrooms and three bathrooms in about 3,200 square feet.

Built at the turn of the 20th century, the mid-block townhouse retains a number of period architectural flourishes, such as hand-carved wood doors, plaster moldings and ceiling medallions and several marble mantelpieces. The kitchen opens at the back to a sunroom with French doors. Stairs lead from a balcony down to the backyard, where a sunny bluestone-paved terrace is lined by a ratty jumble of untamed trees and foliage. The upper two floors each have a hall bathroom and two ample bedrooms, one of which opens to a balcony and three of which have decorative marble fireplaces.

On and off for the past decade or so, the actor, set to appear in the star-studded action fantasy “Thor: Ragnarok,” and his wife, Sunrise Coigney, have made their primary home a big farmhouse on a not-quite-50-acre spread near itty-bitty Callicoon in the foothills of the Catskills. It’s a property they picked up in 2001 for $280,000.

Though they no longer keep a home in Los Angeles, they once owned a nearly 3,000-square-foot 1930s ranch-style residence in the Hollywood Hills that they sold in 2009 for $1.65 million to Zooey Deschanel. She peddled it six years later for $2.33 million to Matt Helders, co-founder of indie band Arctic Monkeys.

