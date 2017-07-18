Mark-Paul Gosselaar Seeks Short Term Tenant for Sherman Oaks Home

OWNER: Mark-Paul Gosselaar

LOCATION: Sherman Oaks, CA

PRICE: $13,500 per month

SIZE: 5,266 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: The Sherman Oaks home of actor Mark-Paul Gosselaar has come up as a short-term rental, we first heard from the Bizzy Boys at Celebrity Address Aerial, at a rate of $13,500 per month. Mister Gosselaar, who in recent years held down lead roles on “Franklin & Bash” and the short-lived baseball drama “Pitch” but is perhaps best known as beau-hunky teenager Zack Morris on the lighter than air but immensely popular late ‘80s/early ‘90s series “Saved by the Bell,” a role he reprised in four subsequent series, purchased the property with his second wife, Catriona (McGinn) Gosselaar, in July 2014 for $2.3 million.

The tan stucco and stone-accented residence, described in listing details as “French Country” in style, sits near the tail end of a cul-de-sac above the Ventura Boulevard shopping and dining district and measures in at 5,266-square-feet with five bedrooms and five bathrooms plus a couple of bonus rooms, one of which is decked out as a children’s playroom. The split-level entry, with high ceiling and intricately loopy wrought iron railed stair and gallery railings, climbs up to formal living and dining rooms, the former with ornate fireplace and French doors to the backyard and the latter with French doors that open to a Juliet balcony that overlooks the street. The undeniably large and well-equipped if otherwise fairly generic kitchen has speckled beige granite countertops on medium brown wood cabinetry, an expensive array of high-quality stainless steel designer appliances and a super-sized center island with integrated snack bar. The adjoining breakfast area opens to a family room that has a couple of arched windows and wood floors. Guest and family bedrooms are generously proportioned and the master suite, just off the foyer on the upper floor, features bone-colored wall-to-wall carpeting, a fireplace, direct access to the backyard through a glass door and a chocolate-brown granite bathroom with double sink vanity, jetted tub and steam shower.

The property’s high-tech amenities include a home automation system, surround sound and an 8-camera security-alarm system while the backyard, which privately backs up to an undeveloped hillside and does not have a swimming pool, is flat and grassy with a tree-framed sunset view over the San Fernando Valley.

Listing photos: John Aaroe Group