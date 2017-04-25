Mark Burnett Leasing Out Malibu Beach House (EXCLUSIVE)

Mark Burnett Rents Malibu Beach House
Burnett: Rex/Shutterstock
View Gallery
16 Photos

@YourMamaTweets

Reality TV super-producer Mark Burnett, president of MGM Television and Digital Group, has a beachfront home in Malibu he’d like to lease out as a fully furnished summer rental at a deep-pocketed rate of $70,000 per month and/or as a winter rental at $35,000 per month. The three-story house, a clunky farrago of angular contemporary architecture and organic finishes with three bedrooms and five bathrooms in not quite 3,400-square-feet, was purchased by the ten time Emmy winner in May 2004 for a bit more than $4.5 million.

This story first appeared in the April 25, 2017 issue of Variety.

Antique carved wood gates open from the street to a secured, stone walled courtyard with outdoor fireplace and double glass doors lead to a bi-level, open-plan living/dining/kitchen with reclaimed wood floorboards, hand chiseled wood beams, rustic stone walls and a bank of glass doors that fold open to a slender, glass-railed deck with dynamite head on ocean views. Two en suite guest bedrooms on the upper floor are joined by a spacious, ocean-facing master suite replete with vaulted and beamed ceiling, stone fireplace, sitting area, private balcony, and a stone walled bathroom with ship-like ocean views out over-sized windows. A family room on the lowest floor provides extra sleeping space on a pull out couch and opens to both a sheltered courtyard and a covered deck cantilevered over the sand and surf.

The executive producer of the monumentally successful series “Survivor” and “The Apprentice” long ago moved on to a 7,300-square-foot Hamptons-style home on the rugged bluffs above Malibu’s Paradise Cove he picked up in 2005 for $25 million from high-powered talent manager turned high-end home flipper Sandy Gallin, who died last week. Burnett’s wife, “Touched By An Angel” star Roma Downey, also owns a beachfront home in Malibu, a Cape Cod cottage behind the guarded gates of the Colony enclave she scooped up in 1999 for almost $3.7 million and also has available as a summer rental at $100,000 per month.

listing photos: Coldwell Banker

Filed Under:

Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Dirt News from Variety

    Loading
    ad