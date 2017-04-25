Mark Burnett Leasing Out Malibu Beach House (EXCLUSIVE)

Reality TV super-producer Mark Burnett, president of MGM Television and Digital Group, has a beachfront home in Malibu he’d like to lease out as a fully furnished summer rental at a deep-pocketed rate of $70,000 per month and/or as a winter rental at $35,000 per month. The three-story house, a clunky farrago of angular contemporary architecture and organic finishes with three bedrooms and five bathrooms in not quite 3,400-square-feet, was purchased by the ten time Emmy winner in May 2004 for a bit more than $4.5 million.

Antique carved wood gates open from the street to a secured, stone walled courtyard with outdoor fireplace and double glass doors lead to a bi-level, open-plan living/dining/kitchen with reclaimed wood floorboards, hand chiseled wood beams, rustic stone walls and a bank of glass doors that fold open to a slender, glass-railed deck with dynamite head on ocean views. Two en suite guest bedrooms on the upper floor are joined by a spacious, ocean-facing master suite replete with vaulted and beamed ceiling, stone fireplace, sitting area, private balcony, and a stone walled bathroom with ship-like ocean views out over-sized windows. A family room on the lowest floor provides extra sleeping space on a pull out couch and opens to both a sheltered courtyard and a covered deck cantilevered over the sand and surf.

The executive producer of the monumentally successful series “Survivor” and “The Apprentice” long ago moved on to a 7,300-square-foot Hamptons-style home on the rugged bluffs above Malibu’s Paradise Cove he picked up in 2005 for $25 million from high-powered talent manager turned high-end home flipper Sandy Gallin, who died last week. Burnett’s wife, “Touched By An Angel” star Roma Downey, also owns a beachfront home in Malibu, a Cape Cod cottage behind the guarded gates of the Colony enclave she scooped up in 1999 for almost $3.7 million and also has available as a summer rental at $100,000 per month.

listing photos: Coldwell Banker