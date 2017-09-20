‘Rambo’ Producer Mario Kassar Makes Move From Holmby Hills

Mario Kassar, producer of blockbuster movies “Basic Instinct,” the “Rambo” franchise and a couple of the “Terminator” films, traded his sprawling, multi-acre fixer-upper estate in L.A.’s mega-rich Holmby Hills for a pristine mini-mansion on just over half an acre in the leafy, affluent hills above Encino, Calif.

Kassar’s Holmby Hills spread, more than two gated acres directly across the street from the Playboy Mansion on one of the most exclusive residential streets in Los Angeles, first hit the market in the fall of 2015 with a rosy asking price of $39.9 million and didn’t sell until the spring of 2017 for $27 million to a mysterious Delaware-based corporate entity. The veteran action-pic producer’s recently overhauled new digs in Encino, a cedar-shingled Cape Cod style house at the head of a double-gated horseshoe drive, cost him $4.3 million and provides six en suite bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms in about 7,200 square feet.

A vestibule opens to a colossal but oddly windowless area for entertaining at the center of the house. The vast space is surrounded by a formal dining room that includes a glass-fronted walk-in wine closet, a family room and an all-white eat-in kitchen with all the culinary bells and whistles a chef might require. The residence also includes a state-of-the-art home theater, a private guest or staff suite with an outside entrance and a spacious master bedroom decked out with a marble fireplace, a vaulted ceiling, a custom-fitted walk-in closet and a marble bathroom with a freestanding soaking tub next to a glass-enclosed two-person shower.

Compared with the expansive grounds of his former Holmby Hills estate, the backyard of Kassar’s Encino home is downright tiny, but nonetheless comfortably accommodates a large stone-paved loggia, a broad expanse of lawn, a built-in grilling station with a snack bar and a waterfall-fed swimming pool with an inset spa.

listing photos: Coldwell Banker