Award Winning Film, TV and Broadway Composer and Lyricist Marc Shaiman Lists Los Angeles Live/Work Compound (EXCLUSIVE)

SELLER: Marc Shaiman

LOCATION: Los Angeles, CA

PRICE: $3,500,000

SIZE: Total of 4,304-square-feet with 5 bedrooms and 4 full and 2 half bathrooms divided between two residences and a recording studio

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: After more than 25 years in residence, celebrated film, television and Broadway composer and lyricist Marc Shaiman listed his longtime live/work compound in the storied Laurel Canyon area of Los Angeles with an asking price of $3.5 million. Property records indicate the enormously accomplished Grammy, Emmy and Tony award winner, also nominated for five Oscars, purchased the first of the compound’s two properties in 1991 for $850,000 and acquired the neighboring property in 1997 for $290,000. Jointly represented by Jordan Rubinstein, Jan Alexander and Alexander Masket, all at Century Park Realty, the pleasantly quirky compound occupies more than 10,000-square-feet of mostly flat land and comprises three separate and architecturally diverse structures joined by tranquil meandering gardens. All together there is 4,304-square-feet of space with five bedrooms and four full and two half bathrooms divided between two residences and a two-story, state-of-the art recording studio where a short list of the many who have recorded there includes Zac Efron, Diane Keaton, Kathy Griffin, Mariah Carey, Glenn Close and Allison Janney.

The larger of the two residences, a boxy architectural that dates to the 1960s, was extensively remodeled by Colombian-born and L.A.-based architect Juan-Felipe Goldstein who streamlined the open-plan interiors and added a cantilevered steel carport inspired by 1950s California gas stations. Slate floor tiles run from the foyer into the simply outfitted eat-in galley kitchen as well as the L-shaped combination living/dining room where there’s a built-in media/entertainment unit, a minimalist fireplace and a bank of glass pocket doors that disappear into the walls to foster effortless indoor-outdoor living. The 1,776-square-foot residence has three bedrooms, two of which have been combined into a spacious second floor master suite, and 2.5 bathrooms.

The smaller residence, a two-story 1920s bungalow, comes in at not quite 1,200-square-feet with two bedrooms and two bathrooms. Scuffed, bone-colored wood floors lend a low-key cottage vibe to the living room that features a colorful tile accented fireplace, floor-to-ceiling bookshelves and a bank of French doors. The roomy, red-walled dining room has a vaulted ceiling and French doors at opposite ends of the room, one set that opens to a deck with built-in bench seating and an over-the-foliage canyon view and another that leads to a dining deck that hovers over a serene, tree-shaded koi pond. The brick-floored kitchen has idiosyncratic two-tone blue cabinetry, butcher-block countertops and a cozy breakfast nook with cushioned banquette seating.

The compound’s third structure, also reimagined by Juan-Felipe Goldstein, spans 1,334-square-feet, according to marketing materials, and houses a ground floor garage converted to spacious office with garden access. On the upper floor there’s an airy and light-filled soundproofed professional recording studio plus a kitchenette and a half bathroom under a vaulted ceiling pierced by a row of skylights fitted with motorized sunshades. The studio’s extensive assemblage of recording equipment is offered in the sale of the property.

Shaiman, and his husband, Lieutenant Commander Louis Mirabel, married in the spring of 2016 in a ceremony attended by showbiz luminaries Bette Midler, Whoopi Goldberg, Patti LuPone and Nathan Lane, plan to live full time in New York City where, according to press accounts and property records, in October 2016 they shelled out $4.32 million for an approximately 3,000 square feet loft-style apartment in a boutique cooperative building near Madison Square Park. Listing details from the time of the transaction show the three-bedroom and two-bathroom spread has wide plank maple hardwood floors, 11.5-foot high ceilings and a 35-foot-long entrance gallery that leads to an vast, open plan living/dining/kitchen that stretches a monumental 57-feet from end to end.

Shaiman, who frequently works with lyricist/writer/director Scott Wittman, penned soundtracks for “When Harry Met Sally…,” “Beaches,” “A Few Good Men” and the Broadway version of John Water’s iconic musical film “Hairspray.” More recently he composed the “toe-tappy score” of the currently running Broadway version of Ronald Dahl’s fantastical novel “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” as well as the music for the upcoming musical film “Mary Poppins Returns” starring Emily Blunt, Meryl Streep and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Listing photos: Century Park Realty