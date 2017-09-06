Madonna Moves to Portugal and Reportedly Buys 18th Century Moorish Revival Mansion Near Lisbon

BUYER: Madonna

LOCATION: Sintra, Portugal

ASKING PRICE: €7,500,000 ($8,927,470)

SIZE: 16,146 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms plus guesthouse and caretaker’s cottage

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Madonna announced over Labor Day weekend, via her selfie-heavy Instagram account, that she’d done packed up, picked up and moved to Portugal where word on the Iberian Peninsula celebrity real estate street is the 59-year-old Material Girl purchased the historic Quinta do Relógio estate in the picturesque hilltop village of Sintra. The asking price for the property was €7,500,000, an amount that converts to $8,927,470 at today’s rates.

About 20 miles outside of Lisbon, the approximately 5.5-acre estate is anchored by a grandiose 18th-century Moorish Revival-style mini-palace of more than 16,000-square-feet designed and built in 1865 by architect by Antonio Manuel da Fonseca. The colossal, quirky and elaborately embellished four-story residence, with four bedrooms and 7 bathrooms, is not currently habitable but, according to listing details, has had substantial structural work, including the addition of steel supports and shoring up of the 150-year old stone foundations.

It will take a few years and no-doubt many millions of dollars to properly renovate, restore and update the main residence, where in the late 1800s the then future king of Portugal, D. Carlos de Bragança, and his bride, Maria Amélia, spent part of their honeymoon. However, the still bawdy, brash and gleefully rebellious international pop star can settle into the property right away if she so chooses since the estate additionally includes a secondary residence of around 4,700-square-feet that was extensively and luxuriously refurbished by Portuguese architect Thiago Bradell. There’s also an approximately 1,110-square-foot caretaker’s cottage. The estate’s gardens were designed in a “romantic style” according to marketing materials with a small lake, several springs and fountains, and lush vegetation that includes rare specimen trees such as centenary oaks, cedars and palms.

Madonna, still churning out high-octane pop ditties and with a net worth estimated by the bean counters at Forbes to be in the impressive vicinity of $580 million, has long made her primary home in New York City. She previously owned an Art Deco inspired 6,000-square-foot combination apartment at the Harperley Hall building on the Upper West Side that she sold in 2013 for $16 million to a hedge fund fat cat — it was featured in Architectural Digest in 1991 — but she continues to own an additional unit on the building’s seventh floor she scooped up in 2008 for $7 million. Last year she filed a lawsuit against the building’s board over a rules change that had the effect of not allowing her children, employees or friends to reside in the seventh floor apartment when she wasn’t there.

Madge, who has one university-aged daughter and three school-aged children, decamped the Upper West Side for the Upper East Side sometime after 2009 when she coughed up $32 million for a nearly 12,000-square-foot triple-wide townhouse that has since undergone significant renovations. She also maintains a 50-plus-acre equestrian estate in Bridgehampton, NY, acquired in early 2010 in two separate but contiguous transactions that property records show totaled $7.2 million. The equine-oriented spread, part of which was purchased from Calvin Klein’s ex-wife Kelly Klein, includes a horse barn and a two-story residence custom built by Madonna and reported to include six principal bedrooms plus two staff rooms along with front and rear porches, a detached three car garage and a heated swimming pool and spa.

photos: via Diário Imobiliário