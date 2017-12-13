‘Lucifer’s’ Tricia Helfer Lands Sherman Oaks Pad (EXCLUSIVE)

Location:
Sherman Oaks, Calif.
Price:
$1.995 million
Size:
3,677 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

A boxy, crisply rendered contemporary tucked into a quiet, little-known cul-de-sac in the mountains above Sherman Oaks, Calif., has been purchased for a tetch less than $2 million by Canadian model-turned-actress Tricia Helfer, best known for portraying humanoid Number Six on the mid-2000s sci-fi series “Battlestar Galactica” (she’s also a series regular on the Fox drama “Lucifer”). Originally built in the late 1950s but radically reimagined over the last couple of years by the seller, the house has five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in close to 3,700 square feet.

With stark white walls and pale, wide-plank wood floors, open-plan living spaces orbit a central core that houses a gas fireplace lined with crushed glass. The living room opens to the backyard, and the dining area features a glass-fronted wine cave installed in an otherwise useless space under a staircase. The chef-accommodating kitchen — with high-end appliances and a mix of black-quartz and gray-veined white-marble countertops that waterfall over the ends of a long center work island — opens to an informal dining space and family room with windows that overlook the street.

The spacious top-floor master suite offers glass sliders to a huge private terrace with an over-the-rooftops mountain view. There’s also a custom-fitted walk-in closet and a clean-lined bathroom complete with twin vanities, a two-person soaking tub set into a window-lined niche and a frameless glass shower enclosure.

listing photos: Keller Williams

