SELLERS: Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli

LOCATION: Los Angeles, CA

PRICE: $35,000,000

SIZE: (approx.) 12,000 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 9 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Actress Lori Loughlin and retail fashion mogul Mossimo Giannulli are well known as deep-pocketed serial renovators of multi-million dollar mansions in some of L.A.’s premiere zip codes and their latest project, a polished yet comfortable mansion of considerable size that overlooks the exceedingly high-toned Bel-Air Country Club, has come up for sale at $35 million.

Miz Loughlin, who reprised her role from the early 1990s sitcom “Full House” on show’s recent reprise “Fuller House,” currently co-stars on the period drama “When the Heart Calls,” and Mister Giannulli, who sold his namesake brand of mid-price clothing in 2006 in a deal reportedly valued at around $135 million, purchased the property not quite two years ago, in June 2015, for $13.995 million. They quickly embarked on a massive and massively expensive overhaul of the property that transformed what was a luxuriously appointed if stylistically generic multi-winged neo-Mediterranean villa into a sophisticated residential showpiece — current listing descriptions call it a “Contemporary Mediterranean” — of about 12,000 square feet with six bedrooms and nine bathrooms

Completely hidden behind a towering hedge on a picayune cul-de-sac with just four other similarly opulent estates, the not even .75-acre spread has a double-gated driveway and garaging for five cars in two unfortunately too-prominent front-facing garages. An almost forbiddingly long flight of olive tree-lined stone steps climbs from the driveway to an impressively towering set of arched wood doors that open to an exuberantly proportioned foyer that is sure to impress the Chinese food delivery man as well as well-heeled guests with its double-height exposed wood ceiling, second level gallery, over-scaled basket weave pattern stone tiled floor and entire back wall of floor-to-ceiling glass doors that individually pivot open to a slender arched loggia that overlooks the lush rolling greens of the Bel-Air Country Club.

Plenty roomy enough to host a hoe-down or a large-scale charity event, the step down living room features extra wide plank floorboards that run throughout much of the house along with a minimalist fireplace and wood beams on the ceiling. The room opens on one side the to the golf course and on the opposite side to a grassy, hedge-ringed courtyard with a swimming pool long enough to swim laps. At its far end, a trio of archways links the living room to a combination bar room/den that features a jaw-dropping gold-toned bar, a muscular solid volume with an extra reflective finish that must be murderously time-consuming to keep finger print free. Beyond the bar area a small adjoining lounge provides floor-to-ceiling bookshelves with integrated media equipment and pivoting glass doors that open the golf course. The formal dining room easily seats ten and a sleekly appointed eat-in kitchen is decked out with slab marble countertops, commercial-style appliances, and another wide bank of floor-to-ceiling glass door that pivot open to a dining terrace.

There are four en suite guest bedrooms and a second family room on the second floor connects through to a spacious master suite with a couple of walk-in closets, direct access to a terrace with verdant view over the golf course, and dual bathrooms, “hers” a glistening all-white affair and “his” done in a more moody, masculine black. Listing details indicate the sprawling residence also includes a staff suite, gym, paneled library and “spectacular media room” while the back of the house opens to a series of arched loggias, sun-splashed stone terraces, and a party-sized spa unobscured from the golf course and, hence, less than optimally in full view of passing golfers if used during daylight hours.

The Loughlin-Giannullis previously owned a 1920s Tuscan villa in the flats of Beverly Hills they bought in the fall of 2010 for $7.5 million, gave an expensive makeover spearheaded by Maine Design and had photographed for Elle Décor before they sold it in a hush-hush off-market deal in May 2015 for $18,246,500. Before that the style savvy couple extensively renovated a 1940s white brick Georgian on 1.43-acres in a plummy pocket of Bel Air they acquired in March 2002 for $8,010,000, had decorated by celebrated decorator Michael S. Smith and put up for sale over the summer of 2010 for $19.5 million but didn’t sell until May 2011 for $16.6 million to socialite Alexandra Dwek. And, way back in 2006 they sold a Mediterranean residence privately set behind gates on one of Santa Monica’s more coveted streets for $5.5 million to Laura Dern and Ben Harper who, in turn, sold it amid their divorce in November 2012 for $6.5 million.

