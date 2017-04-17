SELLER: Lisa Kudrow

LOCATION: Park City, UT

PRICE: $3,632,000

SIZE: 3,759 square feet, 4 bedrooms 5.5 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: After putting it up for sale not quite a year ago at $4.1 million, veteran sitcom star Lisa Kudrow sold her house-sized penthouse condominium at the exclusive Black Diamond Lodge in the Deer Valley area of Park City, UT, for $3,632,000. Property records aren’t quite clear exactly when the “Friends” star purchased the two-story condo or how much she paid but one usually very accurate database we consulted suggests it was sometime before 2009. Listing details show the 3,759-square-foot condo has four en suite bedrooms and a total of 5.5 bathrooms.

A stone-tiled entrance hall leads to a hardwood-floored, open plan living/dining area where a double-height, wood-clad ceiling and a towering wall of windows with mountain and sky views are anchored by a massive stone-fireplace. The, open to the living/dining space, is stylistically generic but expensively equipped with custom cabinets, beige stone counter tops, an angled work island with raised snack bar, and a pricey array of name-brand appliances. Two en suite guest bedrooms on the main floor open to balconies — one of them with a hot tub that overlooks the ski slopes — and upstairs, in addition to a lofted den that overlooks the living room, there are two more en suite bedrooms including the master suite that offers a second stone fireplace, private balcony, and stone-tiled bathroom with double-sink vanity, jetted tub and separate, glass-enclosed steam shower.

The low-key but high-cost slope-side Black Diamond Lodge offers owners and guests an extensively attended lobby with on-site concierge services, a ski-prep room with lockers and valet, a fitness room with steam room, a children’s play room, daily housekeeping services, a heated on-site parking garage and convenient shuttle service into downtown Park City.

Our research suggests the Emmy-winning “Friends” star, who created, wrote, produced and starred in the cult-favorite sitcoms “Web Therapy” and “The Comeback,” continues to own not just one but two multimillion dollar homes in Beverly Hills. In 1996 she shelled out $1.9 million for a 6,397-square-foot Mediterranean with swimming pool and tennis court set securely behind an imposing gate court on a winding street above Benedict Canyon and in late 2001 she paid $2.4 million for a 4,396-square-foot, faux-timbered Tudor cottage just a few blocks from the pricey boutiques and eateries along Rodeo Drive.

Listing photos: Engel & Völkers