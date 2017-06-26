Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsay Buckingham Custom Builds and Lists Brand New Brentwood Mansion

SELLER: Lindsay Buckingham
LOCATION: Los Angeles, CA
PRICE: $22,500,000
SIZE: 6 bedrooms, 7 full and 3 half bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsay Buckingham seems to be dipping his rock-star toes into the highly competitive luxury home building business having listing a brand spanking new, custom-built neo-Georgian mansion on one of Brentwood’s most sought after streets with a sky-high asking price of $22.5 million. In late 2012 the celebrated guitarist and his wife, Kristen Messner, shelled out $5.8 million for a just shy of 3,000-square-foot 1920’s Spanish residence they razed to make way for a shingle-sided mansion of unknown but clearly significant size with, per marketing materials, six bedrooms and seven full and three half bathrooms.

Built with an eye toward the traditional but jam-packed with modern-day creature comforts, the residence features over-sized wood-trimmed sash windows, exceptionally high ceilings and refined architectural detailing that includes handcrafted mill work and furniture-grade built-ins. Inelegantly positioned right up on the gravel driveway next to a side-facing three-car garage, the puny front porch opens into a classic center hall entry with soaring ceiling, blonde wide plank floorboards and white-painted wood-paneled walls. There are spacious formal living and dining rooms, the former with marble fireplace and the latter with French doors to a bluestone paved entertainment terrace, along with a library/office and a huge family room with freestanding marble wet bar. In addition to a gourmet chef pleasing eat-in kitchen that opens to a lounge area that, in turn opens to the swimming pool, there’s also a separate catering/prep kitchen and the extensive finished basement contains a home theater, a massage/fitness room, an en suite staff bedroom and a remarkably luxurious laundry room, described in marketing materials as “laundromat-sized”, that doubles as a kitchen for staff. The private, tree-ringed back yard provides plenty of bluestone-paved terraces, a fire pit, a thick carpet of well-irrigated lawn, a swimming pool with inset spa and a small pool house.

The Buckinghams once owned a pretty Spanish-style mansion on a picturesque ridgeline promontory high above Bel Air that was sold in 2005 for $19.5 million but nowadays their property portfolio includes an 8,051-square-foot traditional in a discreetly swank part of Brentwood acquired in late 2005 for $6.6 million. They also own another property just up the street that at the time of its June 2014 sale, when it went for $6.493 million, had a not quite 5,700-square-foot residence that has been knocked down so that a new house may be built.

