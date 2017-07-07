‘Girls’ Creator Lena Dunham Makes Off-Market Deal, Sells Brooklyn Starter Apartment at a Hefty Profit

SELLER: Lena Dunham
LOCATION: Brooklyn, NY
PRICE: $850,000
SIZE: (approx.) 800 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Lena Dunham, creator, writer, director, producer and star of the acclaimed and occasionally controversial HBO series “Girls,” grew up in lower Manhattan’s bustling, tourist thronged Soho neighborhood. However, when the time came to buy her first apartment, she hightailed it over the Brooklyn Bridge to the much more genteel and leafy Brooklyn Heights neighborhood where in March 2012 she paid $500,000 for an approximately 800-square-foot, one-bedroom and one-bathroom apartment in the historic Mansion House building that she surreptitiously sold, we first learned from our celebrity real estate sister at WWD, in an off-market deal for $850,000 to a couple of art-minded Brooklyn based architects. Dunham and her longtime boyfriend, three-time Grammy winning indie-rock musician Jack Antonoff, haven’t lived in the relatively small apartment since at least 2014 when it was reported it had been sub-leased it to Antonoff’s fashion designer sister Rachel Antonoff.

The eight-time Emmy nominee, reportedly in talks to pen the English language remake of the 2017 Oscar-nominated German film “Toni Erdmann,” radically upgraded her Brooklyn Heights residential circumstances in the spring of 2014 when she shelled out $4,887,600 for a snazzy 3,200-square-foot condo with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, a capacious 42-foot-long combination living/dining room, a deeded parking space in an on-site parking garage and a small private balcony that looks down into a communal courtyard.

Dunham additionally maintains a multi-million dollar real estate foothold in Los Angeles where in the March 2015 she paid $2.725 million for a vibrantly colorful and characteristically quirky 1920s Greek Revival-style bungalow in L.A.’s historic Spaulding Square neighborhood that’s hidden behind a towering hedge with two bedrooms and two bathrooms plus a detached two-story guesthouse with another bedroom and bathroom.

Exterior photo: Sam Sprei for Property Shark

