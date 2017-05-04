Lauren Conrad Lands Buyer for Posh Pacific Palisades Pad (EXCLUSIVE)

SELLERS: Lauren Conrad and William Tell

LOCATION: Pacific Palisades, CA

PRICE: $4,995,000

SIZE: 5,871 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Not quite six months after she set it out for sale at $4.995 million, pioneering reality TV star turned entrepreneurial style maven Lauren Conrad has, per digital listings, accepted an offer for her Santa Barbara Spanish-style home in a posh if little heralded guard-gated enclave in Pacific Palisades. Conrad, a best-selling novelist, clothing designer and co-founder of The Little Market, an online retailer that specializes in handcrafted fair trade products from around the world, and her musician husband, William Tell, purchased the property just over two years ago for $4.4 million.

Set on almost 1.5 acres, the secluded residence nestles up against rugged undeveloped open space at the end of a long driveway and double motor court that comfortably accommodates eight or more vehicles. The terra-cotta tile roofed, two-story residence was built in 2004 and provides five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in about 5,900-square-feet of what listing descriptions describe as “flawlessly remodeled” living space. Rustic wide plank floorboards, soft white walls and wood-beamed ceilings lend a cozy, casual atmosphere to the luxuriously appointed residence that opens to a circular foyer that steps up to a voluminous stair gallery and a spacious living room with fireplace. A separate dining room with open display shelves has a butler’s pantry that passes through to a chef-friendly kitchen with snow-white counter tops on white cabinetry, a double wide island, dark grouted white subway tile back splashes and an array of designer appliances including and imported French stove and full-height side-by-side refrigerator and freezer. The kitchen is open to an informal dining area and family room with vaulted, wood-beamed ceiling and French doors to the yard.

All four guest/family bedrooms are desirably en suite and the roomy master features a vaulted ceiling, a fitted walk-in closet and a circular dressing room with arched French doors that open to a Juliet balcony. The over-sized master bathroom features hexagonal tiles on the floor, a marble-topped double-sink vanity, a classic claw-footed soaking tub and a glass-enclosed steam shower with tiled built-in bench and round window. Listing details indicate there are two large flexi-use rooms, one downstairs and one upstairs, easily outfitted as an office, media lounge, yoga studio and/or fitness room.

Landscaped areas include two terraces, one with outdoor fireplace the other with a built-in grill, plus a wide stretch of lawn and a lagoon-style swimming pool and spa with waterfall and serpentine slide. a handful of raised beds for growing herbs and vegetables are lined up down a slender terraced garden along the backside of the house.

Once one of the highest paid reality TV stars — she reportedly raked in about $125,000 per episode on “The Hills,” the budding real estate mogul, now in her early 30s and pregnant with her first child, presides over an impressive portfolio of multi-million dollar properties across Southern California. Last year she sold a glamorously appointed duplex penthouse condo in a nondescript Beverly Hills complex for $2.8 million and in 2013 she shelled out $3.651 million for a six-bedroom Cape Cod-style residence in Brentwood that had previously been remodeled by reality television designer Jeff Lewis. She additionally owns two homes on the same street in her hometown of Laguna Beach, the first she scooped up in 2009 for $2 million and the other, on a vertiginous bluff with unimpeded coastline views, she bought in early 2014 for $8.5 million.

