‘The Hills’ Star Turned Fashion Designer Lauren Conrad Lists Brentwood Cape Cod (EXCLUSIVE)

'The Hills' Star Turned Fashion Designer Lauren Conrad Lists Brentwood Cape Cod

SELLER: Lauren Conrad
LOCATION: Los Angeles, CA
PRICE: $4,495,000
SIZE: 4,303 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Teenaged reality television star turned fashion designer and best-selling author Lauren Conrad listed a renovated, late 1950s Cape Cod-style residence in a particularly desirable pocket of in L.A.’s Brentwood community with an asking price of $4,495,000. Now married to and making babies with piano rock musician turned entertainment attorney William Tell, the 31-year-old budding lifestyle guru purchased the 4,303-square-foot residence in April of 2013 for $3,651,375. With five bedrooms plus a staff room and a total of five bathrooms, the house had been renovated for a previous owner by reality TV star Jeff Lewis.

A gated drive swoops down from the street to a small motor court and front-facing two-car garage. A shallow but inviting front porch opens to crisply renovated, open plan living spaces with bright white walls, dark hardwood floors and architecturally appropriate multi-paned windows and French doors. Integrated living spaces include a step down living room with beamed ceiling and white brick fireplace, a den with wet bar and a formal dining area that’s open over a marble-topped work island to a slightly small but efficiently arranged and expensively equipped galley-style kitchen. An informal dining nook at one end of the kitchen has several 15-pane floor-to-ceiling sash windows that look out to the backyard that’s accessible through a charming Dutch door. Several of the five principal family bedrooms have renovated en suite marble bathrooms and dedicated dressing areas and at least one features a custom-fitted walk-in closet and dressing room with built-in wardrobes and make-up vanity. A slender porch along the backside of the house steps down to a private, tree and hedge-ringed backyard with red brick terrace and a broad, flat expanse of lawn. There is not currently a swimming pool but listing details indicate there is “plenty of room” for one.

Over the last handful of years the entrepreneurial professional hyphenate added high-end real estate investor to her myriad money-making endeavors. She previously owned a Beverly Hills duplex penthouse she picked up in 2012 for $1.35 million and, after an extensive cosmetic renovation, sold in early 2016 for $2.8 million and earlier this year, after first slapping an unrealistic $5.195 million price tag on it, she sold a secluded Santa Barbara inspired Spanish in a gated Pacific Palisades enclave for $4.75 million that she’d purchased almost exactly two years earlier for $4.4 million. Miz Conrad and Mister Tell currently maintain two homes on the same street in a low-key but extraordinarily pricey guard-gated enclave in her hometown of Laguna Beach where in 2009 she shelled out exactly $2 million for a fairly modest home with three bedrooms and three bathrooms and in early 2014 she dropped another $8.5 million for an unassuming ranch-style residence of not quit 3,000-square-feet perched on a high, precipitous bluff with postcard-ready coastline views.

