‘Supergirl’ Director Larry Teng Buys Studio City Mid-Century Modern (EXCLUSIVE)

The Bizzy Boys at Celebrity Address Aerial kindly pointed out that “Supergirl” director-executive producer Larry Teng shelled out almost $1.3 million for a modestly proportioned mid-century home in the upscale foothills above Studio City.

This story first appeared in the June 06, 2017 issue of Variety.

The residence, built in 1952, was sold by Australian actress Jacqueline McKenzie, who bought it in 2006 but, so swears celebrity real estate snitch Lucy Spillerguts, in more recent years rented it to actress and singer Juliette Lewis. Completely invisible from the street behind a tropical wall of foliage, the low-slung residence offers three bedrooms and three bathrooms in almost 2,000 square feet.

The living room has milk-chocolate-colored hardwood floors, slim wood beams across the ceiling and a chunky raised hearth-stone fireplace, while the adjacent kitchen, with average-quality stainless steel appliances and outdated beige ceramic tile countertops, is open to a small dining area.

Two guest bedrooms share a retro hall bath, while the master suite includes a three-sided stone fireplace, a small sitting room with glass sliders and a well-preserved vintage bathroom sheathed in eye-popping minty green ceramic tiles. Glass sliders in the living room and kitchen open to a roomy covered patio with an outdoor fireplace, and a flat yard is plenty large enough to accommodate a swimming pool. The property was represented by Alex Lombardo of The Sunset Team at Keller Williams.

Teng, who co-executive produced the crime dramas “Medium” and “Graceland,” and his actress wife Lesley Boone, who had a small part in the 2016 Oscar-winning film “Fences,” additionally own an unassuming ranch-style home in Studio City they picked up in 2002 for about $580,000. The couple also owned a two-bedroom and 2.5-bathroom, architect designed condo in a contemporary complex along a busy Studio City boulevard purchased in early 2015 for $790,000 and sold earlier this month for $831,000, a bit above its $825,000 asking price.

