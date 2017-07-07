Rumor Has It Teenaged Real Estate Mogul Kylie Jenner Inked Deal To Sell Calabasas Starter House

SELLER: Kylie Jenner

LOCATION: Calabasas, CA

ASKING PRICE: $3,300,000

SIZE: (approx.) 5,100 square feet, 6 bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: After just over a year on the market, unconfirmed word on the celebrity real estate street, via eerily omniscient real estate yenta Yolanda Yakketyyak, is that teenaged Kardashian family scion, cosmetics entrepreneur and budding real estate mogul Kylie Jenner has quietly inked a deal to sell her Calabasas, CA, starter house that carries a $3.3 million price tag. The 19-year-old social media powerhouse, with a brain bending 95.6 million Instagram followers, purchased the stone accented white stucco Tuscan-esque style residence in March 2015 for $2.6 million and gave it a high-glam makeover with stark white walls, jet black hardwoods, furniture grade built-ins, glitzy light fixtures and several smoked mirror panels. Listing details indicate the approximately 5,100-square-foot residence, in the guard-gated Oaks development where two of her half-sisters, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, own mansions, has six bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms.

A gated courtyard entrance with built-in seating, fire pit and citrus tree leads to a double height foyer and voluminous, light-filled combination living/dining room with two-story wood-beamed ceiling, white-painted stone fireplace with Art Deco inspired mantelpiece and four sets of French doors to a sheltered dining loggia. The kitchen, graphically fitted with chatoyant black cabinetry and snow-white quartz countertops, opens to a delightfully circular breakfast room and a family room with rounded corner fireplace, built-in entertainment unit and French doors to the backyard. The downstairs also includes a home office with built-in storage as well as a mirror-walled en suite bedroom decked out as what listing descriptions call a “glam room.” Upstairs, in addition to several en suite bedrooms and a laundry room, a pampering master suite comprises an entry vestibule with smoked mirror accented mini-bar, a spacious bedroom, a bathroom with decadent mirrored vanities and inky black wall tiles, a custom-fitted walk-in closet and a separate, circular room lined with curvaceous floating shelves designed to display a boutique’s worth of designer shoes and handbags. The dining loggia along the rear of the residence overlooks a not particularly big, resort-style backyard with ample stone terracing, a small patch of lawn, two fire pits, a ramada-shaded built-in grilling station and snack bar and a swimming pool with inset spa.

Besides the house in The Oaks development young Miss Jenner owns three other multi-million dollar residences, all in the guard-gated and equestrian oriented Hidden Hills enclave where both her mother Kris Jenner and her half-sister Kim Kardashian own huge, A-lister worthy mansions. In May 2016 she paid $6.025 million for a 7,040-square-foot home tucked down a long private drive — she reportedly rented it late last year to her half-brother Rob Kardashian and his on-again/off-again girlfriend and baby momma Blac Chyna — and in June 2016 she shelled out another $4.5 million for the 5,154-square-foot house next door that she lickety-split flipped back on the market a few months later and remains for sale at $5.4 million. Not content, apparently, with any of her three lavishly appointed mini-mansions, in September 2016 the clearly immensely rich teenager splashed out a very grown up $12,050,000 for a downright proper Hidden Hills mansion, a 13,200-square-foot vaguely Cape Cod style affair with seven bedrooms and eight full and two half bathrooms plus a one-bedroom and one-bathroom guesthouse.

Listing photos: Compass