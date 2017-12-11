Kristin Wiig Adds Iconic Case Study House to Growing Property Portfolio

Comedy queen Kristen Wiig has added to her growing portfolio of noteworthy residential properties with the $2.96 million purchase, as was sniffed out by real estate yenta Yolanda Yakkeyyak, of a carefully restored and thoroughly updated mid-century modern residence tucked up into the quietly tony foothills above the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

Designed by father and son architects Kemper Nomland and Kemper Nomland Jr. and built in 1947 as part of Arts and Architecture Magazine’s influential Case Study program and extensively renovated by the sellers, the multi-level residence has three bedrooms and 2.5 renovated bathrooms in 3,425-square-feet plus a substantial detached poolside guesthouse with bathroom. A freestanding masonry fireplace divides the otherwise combined living and dining rooms that feature a long wall of glass that fill the space with light and promote indoor outdoor living while the sleekly appointed kitchen is open over a breakfast counter to a family room with built-in cabinetry and glass sliders to the yard. The residence sits on a grassy, gently sloped lot of just over one-third of an acre with expansive, multi-level concrete patios, terraced gardens and a brand new swimming pool and spa.

As the bi-coastal writer/actress’s professional star has skyrocketed over the last few years, she’s beefed up her growing collection of homes on both the East and West coasts. In Los Angeles, where earlier this year she sold a city-view hillside contemporary in the Los Feliz area for $2 million, she continues to own a mid-century residence positioned almost preposterously high on a steep slope with a commanding view over the Silver Lake Reservoir that she bought in 2014 for $1.7 million. Wiig’s East Coast holdings include a two-bedroom and one-bathroom loft-style apartment in New York City’s Soho neighborhood that she picked up in 2009 for $1.5 million and set out as a rental earlier this year at $9,000 per month along with a secluded residence on almost 4.5 acres near the town of Chilmark on Martha’s Vineyard that she bought in late 2015 for $2.46 million.

Listing photos: Deasy Penner & Partners