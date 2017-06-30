‘Despicable Me 3’ Star Kristen Wiig Sheds Three-Story Home in L.A.’s Franklin Hills

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: After just three months on the market, Kristen Wiig sold her hillside home in the Franklin Hills area of Los Angeles between Silver Lake and Los Feliz for exactly $2 million. The sale price was about 17% below the $2.395 million asking price and approximately 12% more than the $1.764 million the comedian, actress, writer and budding producer paid for the triple-story contemporary in late 2012. A careful parse of listing descriptions indicates there are two and potentially three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.

A secured courtyard entrance with gurgling water feature leads to a sandblasted glass front door that opens to a short, slender and sky light topped entrance gallery. Just a few steps in from the front door a voluminous combination living/dining room has a room-wide bank of glass panels that disappear into the walls and merge the airy, high-ceiled space with a glass-railed terrace with unimpeded eastern views. At one end of the room a fireplace is discreetly contained in a jet black volume and at the other end there’s an expensively equipped if supermodel skinny galley kitchen that includes solid surface counter tops, top-notch stainless steel appliances and, hanging over the sink, an iconic and presumably authentic Poul Hennignsen Artichoke Lamp that retails for close to $10,000.

The lower level master suite is plenty large enough to accommodate a spacious sitting area in front of a second fireplace and opens through a bank of accordion folding glass doors to a shaded balcony that runs the full width of the house and is shared by a neighboring en suite guest bedroom. A large den/family room on the lowest level sports a third fireplace, a full bathroom, a built-in Murphy bed for over-flow guests and a flat-screen television that drops out of the ceiling at the press of a remote control button. French doors open to a large deck with a linear fire pit, built-in banquette seating and an outdoor kitchen. Three additional levels of decks cling to the steeply down-sloped hillside and include a variety of recreational and leisure options such as a dry sauna, an outdoor soaking tub, a yoga platform, an outdoor shower, a couple of sun dappled lounging areas and a trellis-shaded dining patio with cushioned banquette seating.

The former “Saturday Night Live” star, who went on to write, co-producer and star in the 2011 blockbuster comedy “Bridesmaids” for which she was nominated for an Oscar and which hauled in almost $290,000,000 in worldwide box office receipts on a $32.5 million budget, maintains a substantial property portfolio on both the east and west coasts. In May of 2014 she coughed up $1.7 million for a mid-century modern residence perched high on a steep hillside above L.A.’s Silver Lake; She continues to own a SoHo apartment she bought in 2009 for $1.5 million and unsuccessfully attempted to sell in 2014 at $2.595 million; And, in the last days of 2015, she closed on the $2,462,500 purchase of a dated residence with coveted deeded water access near Chilmark on the painfully scenic island of Martha’s Vineyard.

