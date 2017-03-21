SELLER: Kristen Wiig

LOCATION: Los Angeles, CA

PRICE: $2,395,000

SIZE: 2,719 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: It was unimpeachable celebrity real estate snitch Lucy Spillerguts who first let the cat out of the proverbial real estate bag that funny lady Kristen Wiig has her seriously stylish, city-view residence in Los Angeles’s relatively unsung Franklin Hills ‘hood between the popular Los Feliz and Silver Lake communities listed for sale at $2,395,000. The Oscar-nominated “Bridesmaids” writer/star and effortlessly hysterical, seven-times Emmy nominated “Saturday Night Live” veteran, purchased the sleekly renovated hillside home via trust in early 2013 for $1.764 million. Online listings show the mullet-style residence, which appears as a discreet, single-story affair from the street but drops to three-plus stories at the back, measures in at 2,719-square-feet with three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.

A secured, street-level courtyard with gurgling water feature leads to a slender entrance hall that pops open to a combination living/dining room that spans the full width of the house with crisp white walls, dark chocolate toned hardwood floors and a gas-fired fireplace surmounted by a small, flat-screen television. A bank of glass panels nearly as decadently wide as the room disappear into the walls to create an easy-breezy flow to a glass-railed terrace with open views that sweep over the rolling hills of Silver Lake towards the distant, hazy outline of the San Gabriel Mountains. The fairly compact and unfortunately narrow but still expensively equipped galley-style kitchen, in full view of the dining area, has pale counter tops on dark cabinets, open shelving for food and dishes plus an expensive suite of name-brand stainless steel appliances, including an under-counter wine fridge.

Located one level down from the living/dining room, the comfortably ample master suite offers a sizable sitting area with a second TV-surmounted fireplace set into a jet black volume plus an expanse of folding glass doors that lead to a slender, covered terrace shared with one of the other bedrooms. There’s also a fitted walk-in closet and an ebony pebble tiled bathroom with double-sink vanity, soaking tub and separate glass-enclosed shower. A comfortably furnished and moodily decorated den/family room on the lowest level is slathered in an eye-catching, 1970s-inspired geometric pattern wallpaper and offers up another fireplace and a flat-screen TV that lowers out of the ceiling at the push of a button. Two banks of folding glass doors open the room to a partly covered deck with raised fire pit, long cushioned built-in banquette and an outdoor kitchen complete with full-size fridge/freezer and dishwasher. A series of decks linked by zigzagging stairways continue down the hillside below the house and include a trellis-shaded al fresco dining space with cushioned banquette seating, an outdoor shower area, and a dry sauna.

The in-demand actress, writer and budding producer, who has a handful of high-profile projects in various stages of production including “The Heyday of the Insensitive Bastards,” based on the short stories of author Robert Boswell, and the Jack Nicholson co-starring “Toni Erdmann,” a remake of the critically acclaimed 2016 German-Austrian drama-comedy of the same name, additionally owns a 1,418-square-foot loft-style apartment in New York City’s SoHo neighborhood she scooped up in August 2009 for $1.5 million and listed 2014 at $2.595 million. For the record, StreetEasy shows the condo was sold in May 2014 but several property record databases we perused still show her as the owner of record. Our research also indicates Miz Wiig also maintains a multi-acre spread on the achingly gorgeous and low-key yet exuberantly patrician island of Martha’s Vineyard that she quietly acquired in late 2015 for $2,462,000. Listing details from the time of the purchase show the property includes a three-bedroom, single-story home and nearly 250-feet of frontage on picturesque Chilmark Pond.

Listing photos: Maisonre