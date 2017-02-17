SELLER: Kirsten Dunst

LOCATION: New York City, NY

PRICE: $5,000,000

SIZE: 1-2 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Kirsten Dunst hopes to cash in to the tune of a couple of million dollars on a New York City mini-loft she put up for sale at $5 million. The “Spider-Man” franchise star, a 2016 Golden Globe nominee for her role on the TV series “Fargo,” purchased the one- and potentially two-bedroom and 1.5-bathroom loft-style co-operative apartment in July 2007 for $3.09 million, as was reported over at Luxury Listings. Current online marketing materials don’t specify how big the place is but based on our rudimentary calculations using measurements on the floor plan we guesstimate it’s somewhere in the neighborhood of 1,800-square-feet.

The alluringly eclectic apartment, on the top floor of an eight-unit boutique building that dates to 1911 and set out for rent in 2014 at $12,500 per month, is accessed via freight elevator that opens directly into a large and lofty combination living/dining/kitchen that sports 11-foot exposed concrete ceiling, rustic-luxe wide plank wood floors, exposed brick walls, and over-sized arched windows with city lights and Hudson River views. Floor-to-ceiling glass panels slide open to a study — the potential second bedroom — that benefits from a full wall of floor-to-ceiling bookshelves on the back wall. Floor plans show a secondary entrance through a small vestibule off the study that includes a convenient laundry closet with stacked washer and dryer. The apartment is also equipped, per listing details, with central heat and air and a state-of-the-art security system.

Completely open to the living space with two north-facing windows, the kitchen has marble counter tops on fashionably charcoal grey cabinetry, high-quality commercial-style stainless steel appliances, and open shelving for dishware and cookbook disply. A Neoclassical wardrobe cabinet in the amply proportioned and pleasantly unconventionally shaped master bedroom cleverly serves as an effectively disguised entrance to a custom-fitted and quirkily triangular-shaped walk-in closet. The en suite bathroom is “brand new,” per listing details, and features a graphic mosaic-tiled floor, free standing vintage claw-footed bathtub, heated towel rack, and white-tiled glassed-in shower stall.

Miz Dunst, who will soon be seen on the silver screen in the upcoming Sofia Coppola film “The Beguiled,” once owned a stylishly renovated mid-century ranch-style bungalow in the Nichols Canyon area of Los Angeles that she sold in 2010 for $1.375; She continues to own a 4,333-square-foot lake-front residence in the casually affluent and celebrity-packed Toluca Lake community in Los Angeles acquired for $2.6 million in the spring of 2001.

Listing photos and floor plan: Douglas Elliman