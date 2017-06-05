Kimora Lee Simmons and Tim Leissner Spend a Bundle on Beverly Park Mansion

BUYERS: Kimora Lee Simmons and Tim Leissner

LOCATION: Beverly Hills, CA

PRICE: $25,000,000

SIZE: 20,000+ square feet, 7 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: We first heard unsubstantiated whispers over the weekend from an anonymous tattletale and celebrity gossip juggernaut TMZ has since confirmed that Kimora Lee Simmons and her legally beleaguered financier husband Tim Leissner, a former Goldman Sachs bigwig who resigned his high post in early 2016 shortly before he was subpoenaed by the U.S. Justice Department as part of an investigation into a massive Malaysia-based corruption scandal, dropped a fortune on Mediterranean-style villa in the guard-gated Beverly Park enclave in the mansion-dotted mountains between Beverly Hills and Sherman Oaks. Online listings indicate the sale price was $27.5 million but a typically dead-on accurate database we consulted shows the sale price recorded as $25 million. The 3.79-acre estate first came for sale on the open market not quite a year ago with an optimistically aggressive price tag of $33.5 million that dropped to $29.95 million before it was taken off the market later the same year. The seller of the property was Kathy Harouche, wife of textile and apparel mogul Michel Harouche and mother of Simone Harouche, a successful celebrity stylist who, avid tabloid readers may recall, was staying in a Paris apartment with long-time friend Kim Kardashian on the October 2016 night the reality TV/social media supernova was bound and robbed of $10 million worth of jewelry.

The gated driveway, lined with mature olive trees and carefully clipped boxwoods, makes a serpentine ascent to a motor court at the front of the multi-winged mansion that marketing materials indicate has a total of 7 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms spread around between the 15,450-square-foot main house and a couple of ancillary buildings. A double-height foyer was decadently designed to impress guests with twin curved staircases as were the baronial formal living and dining rooms, the former with multi-colored geometric inlaid marble floor and the latter with a heady mix of mahogany wainscoting and copper brocade wall covering. There’s also a vast kitchen with commercial-style appliances, a paneled library/office and a family room with carved stone fireplace and granite-topped wet bar. A home-theater with projection system adjoins a conservatory where a zigzagged bank of floor-to-ceiling steel-trimmed windows and doors open to a tropically planted courtyard. The estate’s landscaped grounds offer lush gardens and broad sweeps of lawn ringed by mature trees and foliage along with a variety of shaded loggias and sunny terraces, a mosaic-tiled swimming pool and spa and a sunken tennis court.

The Simmons-Leissners, quietly married in 2014, find themselves among a klieg light list of exceptionally wealthy entertainment industry neighbors who include Rod Stewart, Denzel Washington, Mark Wahlberg, Paul Reiser, Jami Gertz, Sylvester Stallone and ailing nonagenarian media magnate Sumner Redstone.

Miz Simmons, a model turned reality TV denizen and fashion designer whose eponymous label could wind up a casualty of the corruption investigation that has ensnared her husband, once owned a six-bedroom and eight-bathroom home in a famously celebrity stocked enclave in the upper Coldwater Canyon area of Beverly Hills but since 2008 has made her West Coast home a 9,405-square-foot mock-Med manse on a gated parcel in the lower Coldwater Canyon area of BevHills that she scooped up for $10,950,000.

Listing photos: Westside Estate Agency