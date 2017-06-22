Kim Basinger Lists One of Two Homes in L.A.’s Woodland Hills (EXCLUSIVE)

SELLER: Kim Basinger

LOCATION: Woodland Hills

PRICE: $974,000

SIZE: 2,581 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Kim Basinger listed one of the two relatively unremarkable homes she owns in the upscale foothills of Los Angeles’s Woodland Hills community, we first learned from the Bizzy Boys at Celebrity Address Aerial, with an asking price of $974,000. The actress, who rocketed to international fame in the famously erotic 1986 film “9.5 Weeks,” won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar in 1998 for “L.A. Confidential” and earned accolades for her role in the 2002 drama “8 Mile,” purchased the circa 1962 cottage-style residence in 2001 for $540,000.

Set behind a slightly hippy-dippy, artisan-designed metal fence, the wood clad and metal roofed single-story residence has two bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in 2,581-square feet. Interior spaces include a living room with open beam cathedral ceiling, a family/media room with copious bookshelves and a screened porch that overlooks a private, tree-shielded backyard where a trio of rock bedded streams flow into a picturesque pond. There are, per listing details, dark-stained twelve-inch wide plank wood floors, three stone and timber trimmed fireplaces, wood-framed double-paned windows, a three-zone climate control system and updated electrical and lighting. There’s also a ladder-accessed finished attic space for storage and an attached garage with barn-style sliding vehicle doors, an open-beamed ceiling with sky lights and what listing descriptions call “an elaborate hobby sink.”

The smoldering, 60-something year old former fashion model, last seen on the silver screen earlier this year in the blockbuster carnal drama “Fifty Shades Darker,” also owns the 3,251-square-foot, 1960s ranch-style residence next door that appears to have been acquired in 1977 for $154,000.