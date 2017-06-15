Kid Rock Dumps Point Dume Mansion at $2 Million-Plus Loss (EXCLUSIVE)

SELLER: Robert Ritchie, aka Kid Rock

LOCATION: Malibu, CA

PRICE: $9,500,000

SIZE: 8,305 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: It was ever-dogged real estate yenta Yolanda Yakketyyak who first sent word via covert communique and property records do indeed confirm that after nearly four years on and off the market at steadily declining prices Robert J. Ritchie, the five-time Grammy nominated genre-crossing musician better known as Kid Rock, has finally sold his white elephant estate on Malibu’s Point Dume. The $9.5 million sale price is a huge number by all but a billionaire’s standard but, unfortunately for Mister Ritchie, it’s also a hair-raising $2.1 million less than the $11.6 million he paid for the Bali-inspired residence in the fall of 2006. Mister Ritchie first put the property up for sale in September 2013 at $13.45 million and by early 2015 the price had fallen to $12.75 million. In early 2016 the asking price plummeted to $11.995 million and earlier this year (2017) the property was taken off the market and re-listed in March at its final but still way too high price tag of $10.995 million.

Described in marketing materials as a “very private oasis,” the property sits behind gates on a tropically landscaped 1.54-acre parcel near the end of a short cul-de-sac. The 8,305-square-foot residence features open-plan living spaces with broad banks of glass doors that facilitate an easy-breezy indoor/outdoor lifestyle. A freestanding, double-sided fireplace divides the cavernous main living room, which doubles as a screening room, from the grandly proportioned combination dining room and kitchen. Wood-trimmed glass doors open the living and dining areas to a large, partially covered terrace with built-in barbecue and TV-surmounted outdoor fireplace. Four guest bedrooms each have direct access to a bathroom and the expansive master suite sports a wood-paneled vaulted ceiling, a spacious sitting area, a private terrace, two fitted walk-in closets and an airy bathroom with garden tub and separate shower. A handcrafted wood staircase descends to an expansive lower level that incorporates a small, glassed-in fitness room and a vast family room with fireplace. Glass doors in the family room lead to a grassy sunken courtyard with swimmer’s length pool, outdoor shower and vine-draped lounge area with cushioned built-in bench seating. Beyond the swimming pool an elevated guesthouse opens to a wrap-around terrace.

Mister Richie, a five-time Grammy nominee and an outspoken supporter of Donald Trump who visited the White House in April with Ted Nugent and Sarah Palin, presides over a prodigious portfolio of luxury properties that include: a semi-rural, multi-residence equestrian compound about an hour outside of Detroit; a lakefront mansion about 5 miles east of downtown Detroit; a townhouse type residence in a gated development in the Green Hills neighborhood of Nashville; a 68-acre hilltop spread about 10 miles north of downtown Nashville; and a 5,429-square-foot ocean front home in Jupiter, FL, scooped up in early 2012 for $3,225,000.

aerial image: Google; listing photos: Pinnacle Estate Properties (via Zillow)