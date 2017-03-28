Good ol’ real estate yenta Yolanda Yakketyyak first let the real estate cat out of the bag and public property records confirm that high-powered entertainment industry executive Kevin Reilly, president of TBS and TNT and chief creative officer for Turner Entertainment, splashed out a tetch more than $7.4 million for a snazzy new home in the rustically exclusive Mandeville Canyon area of Los Angeles. Listing details show the late-1940s, ranch-style residence, smartly and colorfully reinterpreted by Nicholas/Budd Architects, comes in at just under 6,000 square feet with four bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms, including a roomy master suite with dual bathrooms.

A striking, copper-accented front door opens to an art-gallery-like foyer that leads to elegantly proportioned formal living and dining rooms, both of which have a fireplace, lustrous dark-brown hardwood floors, and generous expanses of crisp white walls designed to highlight large contemporary artwork. A raised snack bar divides an expensively outfitted eat-in kitchen from the family room, which has a vaulted, wood-paneled, and generously sky-lit ceiling plus a bank of custom built-ins that incorporate a wet bar, open display shelves, and integrated media equipment. Wood-trimmed floor-to-ceiling glass doors throughout the house open to a series of patios that give way to gardens, a swimming pool, and a spa.

The veteran executive is no stranger to property gossip columns. In 2012, he paid Harrison Ford just under $8.2 million for a Gerard Colcord-designed residence on a city-view parcel just below the Getty Museum in Brentwood that was sold in April 2016 for $12 million to billionaire Snapchat co-founder and CEO Evan Spiegel and his fiancée, supermodel Miranda Kerr.

listing photos: The Agency