Kendall Jenner Looks to Sell Wilshire Corridor Condo and Sunset Strip Contemporary

SELLER: Kendall Jenner

LOCATION: Los Angeles, CA

PRICE: $1,600,000

SIZE: 2,068 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Though there have been unconfirmed reports she’s made an off-market deal to sell her glassy, celeb-pedigreed contemporary residence above L.A.’s Sunset Strip — a bit more on that in a minute — in-demand fashion model and social media superstar Kendall Jenner still owns her starter condo in a luxury high-rise along L.A.’s cosmopolitan Wilshire Corridor that she’s got up for sale at $1.6 million.

The 21-year-old Kardashian family reality TV veteran turned dernier cri catwalker, one of the world’s highest earning models with an utterly astonishing 82.7 million Instagram followers and, according to the bean counters at Forbes, a 2016 income of around $17 million, acquired the 2,068-square-foot southeast corner unit in May 2014 for $1.3 million. Located on a low floor of the high-toned Wilshire condominium tower, the snazzily outfitted two-bedroom and 2.5 bathroom apartment has matte finished hardwood floors, high ceilings and over-sized windows with views of a sculpture garden, the surrounding apartments and, over a thick and verdant privacy hedge, the city skyline. Homeowners association dues run $3,538 per month.

Open plan living spaces include a spacious living room, an adjoining office area or lounge and a dining space that’s completely open to a somewhat compact but smartly arranged and expensively outfitted kitchen with striated wood cabinets, shiny stainless steel appliances and a movable work island. Just off the entrance gallery a powder room has bold, graphic black and white wallpaper while the romantically turned out master suite offers an ethereally canopied bed, a big walk-in closet and a roomy bathroom with a double-sink vanity, glass enclosed shower and a deep soaking tub sitting on a slightly elevated platform. The Wilshire provides its well-heeled residents with 24-hour valet, doorman, concierge and security services, several lounges and social rooms, a temperature controlled wine storage room, a heated swimming pool and a fitness center.

Young Miss Jenner owned the condo only about two years before she made a substantial and costly residential upgrade to a far larger and much more luxurious three-story house above the Sunset Strip that’s invisible from the street at the end of a long, gated driveway and that she bought just over a year ago from married actors John Krasinski and Emily Blunt for $6.5 million. About a month after she moved in a stalker was arrested in her driveway and, even though security was beefed up, earlier this year the house was burgled of around $200,000 worth of jewelry so it’s not such a surprise she’d want to sell the property that is not listed on the open market but is available as a whisper listing with an asking price of $6,999,000. Marketing materials show the approximately 4,800-square-foot contemporary has six bedrooms and five bathrooms plus a sunken living room with a two-way white brick fireplace that’s shared with the dining room. There’s a chef’s kitchen with imported Italian cabinetry, a family room and a separate a media lounge, a gym and a top-floor office/den that opens to a rooftop deck with commanding, through-the-treetops sunset and city lights view. Expansive panels of floor-to-ceiling glass open the primary living and entertaining rooms to a backyard with outdoor fireplace, built-in barbecue and a swimming pool. Celebrity gossip juggernaut TMZ reported Miss Jenner has inked a deal to sell the house for an unknown amount but property records do not yet reflect a transfer of ownership.

Listing photos: Coldwell Banker