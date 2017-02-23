BUYER: Kelsea Ballerini

LOCATION: Nashville, TN

PRICE: $585,000

SIZE: 2,403 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Rapidly up-and-coming country-pop star Kelsea Ballerini shelled out $585,000 for a contemporary townhouse-style condo on the outskirts of downtown Nashville, so swears Vlad the Revealer at Celebrity Address Aerial. While not a household name yet, the fresh-faced and clear-voiced 23-year-old singer released her first album, “The First Time,” in 2015 and subsequently won an American Country New Female Vocalist of the Year (2016) and was nominated for Best New Artist at the 2017 Grammys where she performed a catchy mashup with Lukas Graham.

Listing details dug up on the internet show the 2,403-square-foot townhouse, with four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, opens directly into a loft-like living space with voluminous ceiling and a gas-fired fireplace between built-in book shelves. A few steps up from the living room, the dining area is open over a large work island to an all-white kitchen fitted with white, solid surface counter tops, sleekly simple white cabinetry, and an intricate herringbone pattern tile back splash. Upstairs a huge, barn-style door opens off the landing to a den/bedroom where a frosted glass garage door lifts open at the touch of the button to, essentially, turn the room into a roomy covered porch. Another guest bedroom opens to a small balcony that overlooks the not particularly attractive condo complex across the street while the master bedroom has another barn-style door that rolls open to reveal a bathroom with double-sink vanity, a soaking tub somewhat awkwardly wedged into a corner, and separate glass-enclosed shower.

The young and energetic entertainer engaged the services of the online interior design service Laurel & Wolf to do up her townhouse in what was described in People magazine as a “Southern but sophisticated” manner. Some of the notable decorative additions the Laurel and Wolf designers made include wrapping the living room fireplace in rustic reclaimed wood planks, hanging a collection of seven identical black guitars on a wall high above the kitchen, converting one of the guest bedrooms into a music room and installing vibrant floral print wallpaper and custom shelves and hanging racks in a roomy combination dressing room and office.

Listing photos: via Zillow