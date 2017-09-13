‘Milkshake’ Singer-Turned-Chef Kelis Lists Glendale Home (EXCLUSIVE)

SELLER: Kelis Rogers

LOCATION: Glendale, CA

PRICE: $2,195,000

SIZE: 3,850 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms plus guesthouse with bath

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: The Glendale home of mononymous pop singer/songwriter turned Le Cordon Bleu trained chef Kelis has come for sale at $2,195,000. Kelis, best known for her libidinal 2003 hit single “Milkshake” purchased the glamorously redone 1920’s Spanish Revival residence in 2012 for $875,000.

A vibrantly wallpapered foyer steps into a glamorously outfitted living room with high, barrel-vaulted ceiling and original Batchelder tile fireplace. The adjacent dining room has a bay window and is open to a long and slender kitchen outfitted with a lustrous black and white checkerboard marble floor, imported marble counter tops on simple raised panel cabinetry zhuzhed-up with chatoyant ebony paint, two unfortunately not identical stainless steel refrigerators and a sassy, nine-foot-wide lemon yellow imported French range that easily cost the “Milkshake” singer $20,000. Main floor living spaces additionally include a small office with backyard view, a moodily decorated media lounge with a chandelier crafted from trumpets and seal gray walls almost the exact same color as a chunky sectional sofa. French doors lead to a sunroom with French door access to the backyard.

There are two good-sized guest or family bedrooms one upper floor along with an over-sized master bedroom warmed by white-tiled kiva-style fireplace. There’s also a walk-in closet, a sunset-view loggia and a bathroom decked out with a heated tile floor, a steam shower, a marble-topped carved wood vanity and a super-snazzy, gold-lined soaking tub. The attic space is finished and, per listing agent Burt Bakman at Keller Williams, makes for a swell spot for “a quiet yoga space or a haven for your shoes!”

An arched loggia lit by a pair of wrought iron chandeliers overlooks a multi-level backyard equipped with a complete outdoor kitchen that includes an imported carved stone sink and a brand new barbecue grill. Expansive paver-tiled terraces step up to a 12-foot deep saltwater swimming pool and a poolside guesthouse finished with polished concrete floors, a full bathroom and a river rock-clad wall.

Kelis, who is headed west to make a new home in Malibu, published the “My Life on a Plate” cookbook in 2015, opened a pop-up restaurant in London last year and just this week, as the celebrity spokesperson for the little-known National Chocolate Milkshake Day, shared her recipe for the perfect, ginger-infused chocolate milkshake.

Listing photos: Todd Goodman, LA Light Photography