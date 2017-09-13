‘Milkshake’ Singer-Turned-Chef Kelis Lists Glendale Home (EXCLUSIVE)

Kelis Glendale House
Todd Goodman, LA Light Photography
View Gallery
17 Photos

@YourMamaTweets

SELLER: Kelis Rogers
LOCATION: Glendale, CA
PRICE: $2,195,000
SIZE: 3,850 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms plus guesthouse with bath

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: The Glendale home of mononymous pop singer/songwriter turned Le Cordon Bleu trained chef Kelis has come for sale at $2,195,000. Kelis, best known for her libidinal 2003 hit single “Milkshake” purchased the glamorously redone 1920’s Spanish Revival residence in 2012 for $875,000.

A vibrantly wallpapered foyer steps into a glamorously outfitted living room with high, barrel-vaulted ceiling and original Batchelder tile fireplace. The adjacent dining room has a bay window and is open to a long and slender kitchen outfitted with a lustrous black and white checkerboard marble floor, imported marble counter tops on simple raised panel cabinetry zhuzhed-up with chatoyant ebony paint, two unfortunately not identical stainless steel refrigerators and a sassy, nine-foot-wide lemon yellow imported French range that easily cost the “Milkshake” singer $20,000. Main floor living spaces additionally include a small office with backyard view, a moodily decorated media lounge with a chandelier crafted from trumpets and seal gray walls almost the exact same color as a chunky sectional sofa. French doors lead to a sunroom with French door access to the backyard.

There are two good-sized guest or family bedrooms one upper floor along with an over-sized master bedroom warmed by white-tiled kiva-style fireplace. There’s also a walk-in closet, a sunset-view loggia and a bathroom decked out with a heated tile floor, a steam shower, a marble-topped carved wood vanity and a super-snazzy, gold-lined soaking tub. The attic space is finished and, per listing agent Burt Bakman at Keller Williams, makes for a swell spot for “a quiet yoga space or a haven for your shoes!”

An arched loggia lit by a pair of wrought iron chandeliers overlooks a multi-level backyard equipped with a complete outdoor kitchen that includes an imported carved stone sink and a brand new barbecue grill. Expansive paver-tiled terraces step up to a 12-foot deep saltwater swimming pool and a poolside guesthouse finished with polished concrete floors, a full bathroom and a river rock-clad wall.

Kelis, who is headed west to make a new home in Malibu, published the “My Life on a Plate” cookbook in 2015, opened a pop-up restaurant in London last year and just this week, as the celebrity spokesperson for the little-known National Chocolate Milkshake Day, shared her recipe for the perfect, ginger-infused chocolate milkshake.

Listing photos: Todd Goodman, LA Light Photography

Filed Under:

Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Dirt News from Variety

    Loading
    ad