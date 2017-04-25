Keith Richards Re-Lists Manhattan Duplex (EXCLUSIVE)

Rolling Stones icon Keith Richards has engaged the services of a second high-profile real estate agent to help sell his duplex apartment in a plummy Art Deco building in lower Manhattan’s Greenwich Village that’s languished on the market for more than a year with a price tag of $12.23 million. The approximately 2,700-square-foot aerie, a smart, seamless and crisply contemporary combination of three apartments executed by architect Joe Serrins with three and potentially four bedrooms and four full bathrooms, was purchased by Richards and his blond bombshell former model wife Patti Hansen about three years ago for $10.5 million.

A long, L-shaped entrance hall and gallery leads to the 18th- and 19th-floor apartment’s lower level combination living/dining space that stretches more than 40-feet-long with panoramic views over the West Village. A short snack counter separates the dining area from a sleekly compact all-white kitchen that has glass sliders that open to the smallest of the apartment’s three set back terraces while a massive panel slides opens to merge the living area to a small study with full bathroom that allows it to be function as an extra en suite guest bedroom. Opening off the foyer on the lower floor, the master bedroom has two fitted walk-in closets and a bathroom with steam shower and, at the top of a staircase that features a leather-wrapped bronze handrail, a family room/den sits between two good-sized guest bedrooms with custom shelving units and en suite bathrooms.

Other Tinseltown residents of distinguished, full-service building include two-time Emmy winner Blythe Danner and double Oscar winner Jessica Lange, who in 2013 became the sole owner of a combination unit she and former partner Sam Shepard bought together in 2005 for $3.4 million.

Richards, by some accounts worth several hundred million dollars, unsurprisingly maintains a rock star style assortment of high-maintenance luxury homes around the globe. In addition to an historic manor house some 90 miles outside of London in the alliterative West Sussex village of West Wittering that he’s owned since the 1960s, there’s a not quite two-acre oceanfront spread on ultra-posh and private Parrot Cay in the Turks and Caicos Islands as well as a nearly eight-acre compound near the bucolic Connecticut community of Weston with an 8,300-square-foot main house and a 3,100-square-foot guesthouse.

