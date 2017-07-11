Katy Perry Whisper Lists Hollywood Hills Compound (EXCLUSIVE)

Having shelled out almost $18 million in an off-market deal for a secluded new home in a famously star-studded Beverly Hills enclave, word on the celebrity real estate street is that international bubble gum pop superstar Katy Perry is quietly shopping her two-residence Hollywood Hills compound as a whisper listing with a combined price that one well-connected tattletale snitched is around $15 million.

Nominated more than a dozen times for a Grammy, the top-selling recording artist purchased the adjacent properties in two separate but contiguous off-market transactions in the spring of 2013 that totaled $11.2 million. The seller of both properties, which together encompass close to four hillside acres at the top of Runyon Canyon Park, was oil heiress and philanthropic activist Aileen Getty.

The smaller residence, an organically contemporary residence measures in at about 3,000-square-feet and opens through glass walls to tree-shaded gardens and a swimming pool with canyon and city views. The low slung abode was previously owned by screenwriter Naomi Foner and director Stephen Gyllenhaal, now divorced parents to Jake and Maggie Gyllenhaal, and later by Bruce Springsteen’s longtime E Street Band drummer Max Weinberg. The larger, Mediterranean residence next door, once owned by Wal-Mart heiress Sybil Robson Orr, offers three bedrooms and three bathrooms in almost 4,000-square-feet, according to tax records, plus a semi-detached guesthouse and a detached barn.

After a two year long legal battle, Perry was recently granted permission to move forward with the $14.5 million purchase of the Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary complex, a sprawling eight-acre former Catholic convent in the hills between L.A.’s Silver Lake and Los Feliz areas.