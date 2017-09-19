Controversial Comedian Kathy Griffin Price Chops Former Hollywood Hills Mansion Known as ‘Wings’

SELLER: Kathy Griffin
LOCATION: Los Angeles, CA
PRICE: $4,750,000
SIZE: 8,098 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Sassy, ribald and sometimes polemical insult comedian Kathy Griffin chopped the asking price of her longtime former home in the Hollywood Hills down to $4.75 million. The celeb-skewering two-time Emmy winner, who took home a Grammy in 2013 for her comedy album “Calm Down Gurrl,” purchased the property in April 2004 for $2.85 million and first put it up for sale almost a year ago with an in-hindsight too confident asking price of $5,495,000. Built in 2003 with five bedrooms and six bathrooms, the 8,098-square-foot contemporary mansion was featured in Griffin’s former reality program “My Life on the D-List,” during which she engaged the interior design services of “Good Morning America” co-host and avocational interior decorator Lara Spencer to oversee an extensive remodel of the residence that gave it a bright and distinctly Palm Springs vibe.

Prominently sited high on a steep hillside and dubbed “Wings” due to its unusual wingspan-like shape and the way it appears to almost hover over the hillside, the three-story, elevator-equipped residence sits on three mostly undeveloped lots that together span 1.52 acres. A gated driveway makes a steep swoop up to a tight motor court, a four-car garage and an angled exterior staircase that climbs a full flight to a spacious foyer where a curved interior staircase set into a stone-clad niche melodramatically floats over a mosaic tiled pond. In order to maximize light and views, the main living spaces are positioned on the upper level and include a bi-level combination living and dining room polished white terrazzo flooring underfoot, a slightly vaulted ceiling, a TV surmounted stacked-stone fireplace — one of six in the house — and a curved wall with a row of tall and narrow floor-to-ceiling windows that provide panoramic canyon and mountain vistas. The back wall of the dining room vibrates with a boldly graphic, turquoise-colored David Hicks-style wallpaper and glass doors lead to a terrace too slim to do much besides stand and ponder the view. The chef accommodating kitchen, finished with dove-gray countertops on snow-white cabinetry, is arranged around two work islands, one with a raised snack bar, and the adjoining informal dining area has a tile-faced corner fireplace with cantilevered raised hearth and quirky built-in clock dial.

There are three en suite guest bedrooms on the lower level plus an enormous entertainment room/media lounge that includes a TV surmounted corner fireplace, French doors to a Juliet-style balcony and a kitchenette that allows the space to function as self-contained guest or staff quarters. The master bedroom occupies its own wing on the upper level and features an angled fireplace, French doors to the swimming pool, a celeb-worthy walk-in closet/dressing room and a bathroom that includes a brightly lit hair and make-up station, a jetted tub and separate multi-person shower. Tucked privately and tightly into the steep hillside behind the house, the slender, courtyard-sized backyard incorporates a dining terrace with gas-fired fireplace and a shade cabana next to a plunge-sized swimming pool and spa.

The famously flame-haired and sharp-tongued joke teller, who earlier this year first tearfully “begged forgiveness” for appearing in a gruesome photograph holding the decapitated doll head of Donald Trump only to rescind her apology a few months later, substantially upsized her residential circumstances over the summer of 2016 with the $10.5 million purchase of an A-Lister-sized mansion of 13,377-square-feet with nine bedrooms and ten full and two half bathrooms — it’s next door to a similarly sized mansion owned by Kanye West and Kim Kardashian — in the guard-gated Bel Air Crest enclave at the western edge of Bel Air.

Listing photos: Coldwell Banker

    1. Ken Weber says:
      September 19, 2017 at 1:54 pm

      Good luck! Overpriced, playing off the celebrity of someone who no longer is considered one!

      I use to enjoy Kathy, but no longer. Her total absence would not be missed but sppreciated!

