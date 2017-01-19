SELLER: Kathryn Bigelow

LOCATION: New York City, NY

PRICE: $2,895,000

SIZE: 1,665 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Though she only scooped up the two-bedroom and two-bathroom apartment in a boutique building on a cobble lined street in lower Manhattan’s Tribeca neighborhood a little less than two years ago, two-time Oscar-winning filmmaker Kathryn Bigelow has none-the-less opted, as was first spotted by the celebrity property gossips at the New York Observer, to put her multimillion dollar Big Apple bedsit back on the market for $2,895,000, a good chunk less than the $3.029 million property records show she paid.

Listing details indicate the 1,665-square-foot, full-floor condo is just one of just four units in a discreet doorman-attended building with a restored century old brick façade and property records show other residents include a Netflix executive, a psychiatrist who specializes in helping rich people not becoming overwhelmed or emotionally stunted by their wealth, and fitness industry entrepreneur Helena Cawley who not quite a year ago paid $5.086 million for a three-bedroom and 3.5-bathroom duplex maisonette.

A key-lock elevator opens directly, and arguably less than ideally, into Miz Bigelow’s sleekly outfitted open-plan galley-style kitchen with state-of-the-art designer appliances and slab marble countertops on pleasantly chatoyant Shadow Macassar wood cabinetry. There are, as per listing descriptions, ten-foot ceilings, rift-cut wide-plank oak floors and artisanal polished chrome hardware along with a pampering bevy of high-tech creature comforts that include a tankless water heater, Argon-insulated double-pane windows, an LED lighting system, and motorized window shades that disappear into soffits when fully open. The master bedroom at the rear of the unit has steel-trimmed windows that open to a small balcony and both bathrooms are reasonably roomy with heated towel racks and tootsie-warming radiant heated marble floors.

Back on the West Coast, the “Zero Dark Thirty” and “The Hurt Locker” filmmaker, whose next project is an as-yet untitled historical drama about the violent and destructive 1967 citizen uprisings in Detroit that will star John Krasinski, has long owned an approximately 4,3000-square-foot home perched on a high and secluded ridge near the tippy top of Coldwater Canyon in the Beverly Hills Post Office area that she bought in 1989 for $1.8 million.

