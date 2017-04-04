Two-time Oscar-winning filmmaker Kathryn Bigelow has chopped the asking price of her New York City pied-à-terre from a tetch under $2.9 million to exactly $2.75 million, after a little more than two months on the market. The freshly reduced price is substantially below the slightly more than $3 million she paid for the full-floor condo in early 2015.

The sparely decorated, 1,665-square-foot apartment — one of four units in a doorman-attended boutique building with a painstakingly restored century-old brick façade in the northwest corner of Tribeca — is configured with one roomy bedroom and two bathrooms plus a windowless internal home office that could be used as a second sleeping area.

A key-lock elevator opens privately into an open-plan, galley-style kitchen fitted with state-of-the-art designer appliances and slab-marble counter tops on lustrous Shadow Macassar wood cabinets. There are 10-foot ceilings, wide-plank oak floors, and a sleek, low-profile fireplace in the combination living/dining area. High-tech creature comforts include artisanal polished-chrome hardware, a comprehensive LED lighting system, and Argon-insulated, double-pane casement windows fitted with motorized window shades that completely disappear into soffits when open.

listing photos and floor plan: Douglas Elliman