‘L Word’ Actress Katherine Moennig Upgrades in Laurel Canyon Area (EXCLUSIVE)

“The L Word” actress Katherine Moennig listed her eclectically decorated contemporary bungalow in the Laurel Canyon area of Los Angeles with a price tag a tad under $1 million and quickly landed a buyer who, according to online listings, has the property in escrow for an unknown sum. Part of the cast of the acclaimed, brutally violent Showtime series “Ray Donovan” since 2013, Moennig acquired the 1940s post-and-beam residence in 2006 for $750,000. Tax records show the apartment-size two-bedroom and one-bathroom cottage, set well above the street behind a high hedge on a tiny, triangular-shaped lot, measures in at just a smidgen more than 800 square feet.

A gated entry secured with camera-equipped security leads to a loft-like combination living-dining space that features a fireplace, hardwood floors, a beamed ceiling and French doors. The galley-style kitchen, open to the living-dining room over a large island with integrated snack counter, is fitted with solid-surface countertops, open shelving and high-quality appliances.

Both bedrooms have custom built-ins and share a marble-accented and subway-tile-lined bathroom equipped with a soaking tub and a glass-enclosed steam shower. A narrow patio along the side of the house has a built-in barbecue and bar area, while a multilevel deck surrounded by thick, privatizing foliage offers an outdoor speaker system, a dining area with built-in bench seating and a sunken hot tub.

The Bizzy Boys at Celebrity Address Aerial tattled that Moennig, Gwyneth Paltrow’s cousin — her father’s half sister is Blythe Danner — has already acquired her next home, a wood-clad contemporary, also in Laurel Canyon, that she scooped up last month for a tetch less than $1.4 million.

listing photos: Nourmand & Associates