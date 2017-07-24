‘Scorpion’ Star Katharine McPhee Lists Toluca Lake Home (EXCLUSIVE)

SELLER: Katharine McPhee

LOCATION: Toluca Lake, CA

PRICE: $1,549,000

SIZE: 2,039 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Singer and actress Katharine McPhee, runner-up on the fifth season of “American Idol,” is asking $1.549 million for a thoroughly renovated 1940s traditional in L.A.’s star-studded Toluca Lake community that the “Scorpion” star purchased just over two years ago for $1.4 million from husband-wife actors and house flippers Corbin Bernson and Amanda Pays.

Ashy brown hardwoods run throughout the 2,039-square-foot, single-story residence that has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. A brick-paved courtyard leads to a slender center hall foyer and adjacent living room with window-flanked fireplace surmounted by a large television and a bay window that opens to the front courtyard. A sky light and French doors bring natural light into the cozily compact dining room and the spacious kitchen is fitted with seal grey Shaker style cabinetry, a double wide center island, French doors to the front courtyard, and a fireplace set into a wall entirely sheathed in grey grouted white subway tiles. The two guest bedrooms, one furnished as and office/den, are on the smaller side and share roomy hall bathroom with a double sink vanity and combination tub/shower while the master bedrooms offers a vaulted ceiling with sky light, a walk-in closet, French doors to the side yard and an en suite bathroom with bold graphic pattern floor tiles, a double sink vanity, a two person soaking tub and a separate glass enclosed shower stall. In addition to the walled, gated and three-shaded courtyard at the front of the house, outdoor living and entertaining areas includes a dining terrace and small patch of lawn outside the dining room along the side of the house and, tucked back behind a detached two-car garage, a swimming pool and spa with sun-splashed lounging terrace.

Toluca Lake has long attracted entertainment industry denizens and current homeowners in the ‘hood include Viola Davis, Steve Carell, Melissa McCarthy, Eric McCormack, Patricia Heaton and lovably oddball singer/songwriter Sia.

Miz McPhee, set to appear in the lead role of upcoming TV movie “The Lost Wife of Robert Durst,” previously owned a two bedroom and three bathroom condominium in a large but otherwise unremarkable complex just off Ventura Boulevard in Sherman Oaks that she bought in December 2005 for $589,000 and sold in September 2011 for $395,000, a pocketbook punishing loss of not quite $200,000 not counting carrying costs, improvement expenses or real estate fees.

listing photos: eXp Realty