‘Longmire’ Star Katee Sackhoff Lists in Marina Del Rey, Buys in Venice (EXCLUSIVE)

SELLER: Katee Sackhoff
LOCATION: Marina Del Rey, CA
PRICE: $2,895,000
SIZE: 3,797 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Having already purchased a more expensive home in the fashionably funky community of Venice — a bit more on that in a minute — actress Katee Sackhoff has her former home in the beachy Silver Strand area of L.A.’s Marina Del Rey up for sale at $2,895,000. Sackhoff, who currently voices several characters including Bitch Puddin’ on the animated series “Robot Chicken” and for the last five years has starred on the crime-drama “Longmire,” purchased the three-story residence for $1.649 million in June 2010, just after her five-year, career-launching run as complicated, jaded and vice-laden Lieutenant Kara “Starbuck” Thrace on the classic sci-fi series “Battlestar Galactica” came to an end. Listing descriptions describe the ochre colored and olive green-shuttered, somewhat Tuscan-style residence as “Chic and elegantly updated” with three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in 3,797-square-feet.

A split-level entrance, with a dizzying maze of stairways and a graphically wallpapered powder room, steps, up to an open-concept, multi-level living space with dark hardwood floors that switch to beige Travertine tiles in the spacious step-down living room that features a fireplace with a chateau-style mantelpiece and a trio of transom-topped French doors that lead to a lushly planted patio that overlooks a verdant, park-like public green space. Half of a dozen steps up from the living room and glamorously lit by a glittery, donut-shaped crystal chandelier, the formal dining room connects through to a crisply renovated kitchen featured last year in the L.A. Times. The kitchen, which Sackhoff redid a couple of years ago and designed herself, has polished marble counter tops on crisp, snow-white Shaker-style cabinets and a costly array of high-end stainless steel appliances that include a commercial-style wall oven that retails for about $8,500. The kitchen is open over a center work island and snack bar to a cozy family room with fireplace and an adjoining dining area with access to a terrace just large for a barbecue grill.

Two guest bedrooms and a renovated hall bathroom are joined on the wall-to-wall carpeted second floor by a master suite with a head-roomy vaulted ceiling, a third fireplace, an expansive walk-in closet and renovated bathroom with jetted tub and separate shower. A small rooftop terrace allows for an over-the-rooftops sunset view and there is off-street parking for three cars in a street-level garage.

The vegetarian actress, who keeps a miniature figurine of her New Zealand-born boyfriend, “Lord of the Rings” and “Star Trek” actor Karl Urban, on a bookshelf, up-sized her residential circumstances to a micro-compound in Venice she wanted badly enough she a coughed up a little more than $100,000 over its $3.2 million asking price. The property includes a 2,700-square-foot main house with four bedrooms and two bathrooms plus a detached and fully self-contained one-bed/one-bath guesthouse with a loft-like living area and kitchen under a wood-beam accented vaulted ceiling.

