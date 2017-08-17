Kate Walsh Sells Encino Estate to David Arquette For Well Above Its Asking Price (EXCLUSIVE)

SELLER: Kate Walsh
BUYER: David Arquette
LOCATION: Encino, CA
PRICE: $4,600,000
SIZE: 4,332 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms plus guesthouse with bathroom

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: After only one month on the open market, primetime hospital drama veteran Kate Walsh sold her stylishly appointed Encino, CA, estate for $4.6 million to actor-producer David Arquette who clearly faced some stiff competition for the property that was listed at $4.25 million. The “Private Practice” and Grey’s Anatomy” star, currently holding down a role on the Netflix series “13 Reasons Why” and soon to be seen in on silver screen in the historical bio-drama “Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down the White House,” purchased the slightly more than one-acre estate in July 2013 for $2.725 million. Prior to selling the house Miz Walsh offered the property as a short-term luxury rental, first at $15,000 per month and later at $17,500 per month.

The relatively unassuming if undeniably luxurious single-story Cape Cod meets classic California ranch house sits privately behind gates along a leafy street in the affluent Royal Oaks neighborhood and measures in at 4,332-square-feet with three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms plus a detached guest cottage with its own bathroom.

The main residence’s cavernous, lodge-like living room has a vaulted ceiling with exposed wood beams, an imposing, sleekly minimalist fireplace and an immense 36-pane picture window with a picturesque view of the backyard while the spacious formal dining room features a full wall of accordion fold glass doors that open to the swimming pool. The chef accommodating kitchen is stylishly fitted with brass-fixtured navy blue cabinetry, a butcher block topped center island, an extensive array of name-brand appliances and white subway tile back splashes that extend from the marble counter tops all the way to the ceiling. A peninsula snack counter separates the kitchen from an adjoining lounge that easily converts to a roomy breakfast room and a nearby den includes an entire wall of bookshelves. Bedrooms are well separated from the public entertainment rooms and include two en suite guest bedrooms and a pampering master suite with fireplace, custom-fitted walk-in closet, accordion fold glass doors to a private terrace and a dressing room that can be closed off from the bedroom with bi-fold doors but remains totally open to the book-matched marble bathroom. The park-like backyard has thick, well irrigated carpets of well and flowering gardens, a secluded and oak-shaded lounge area with fire pit, a heated swimming pool and a tennis court surrounded by a practical but unsightly chain-link fence.

Miz Walsh previously owned a home in the Los Feliz area of Los Angeles that she bought in 2007 for $4.75 million and sold at a bit of a loss in 2013 for $4.675 million and Mister Arquette and his wife, “Access Hollywood Live” correspondant Christina Arquette, recently sold their historic mansion in L.A.’s posh Windsor Square neighborhood for $8.342 million to high-powered NBC Universal honcho Kevin MacLellan.

