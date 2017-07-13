Medical Drama Veteran Kate Walsh Lists Tennis Court Estate in Encino

SELLER: Kate Walsh

LOCATION: Encino, CA

PRICE: $4,250,000

SIZE: 4,332 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms plus guesthouse with bathroom

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: The stylishly turned out Encino, CA, estate of flame-tressed actress Kate Walsh has come up for sale at $4.25 million. The primetime medical drama veteran, currently holding down a role on the Netflix series “13 Reasons Why” and soon to be seen in small role on the big screen in the comedy “Girls Trip,” purchased the gated one-acre estate July 2013 for $2.725 million. The 4,332-square-foot main house, a single-story Cape Cod meets classic California ranch house that Walsh gave a comprehensive renovation and painted a sophisticated shade of grey, has three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms while a detached guest cottage, which according to The Wall Street Journal was used by the former “Grey’s Anatomy” and “Private Practice” star as a Pilates studio, includes another bathroom. Set high and privately atop on knoll along a leafy street in the affluent Royal Oaks neighborhood, the estate was available as a rental in early 2017, first at $15,000 per month and later at $17,500 per month.

The capaciously proportioned living room has a vaulted ceiling with muscular exposed wood beams, a striking minimalist fireplace and a massive 36-pane picture window that looks out over the backyard. In the dining room, a full wall of nearly floor-to-ceiling accordion fold glass doors open to the swimming pool while the kitchen features brass-fixtured navy blue cabinetry, designer appliances, a noggin-knocking pot rack over a butcher block topped center island and white subway tile back splashes that extend from the slab marble counter tops all the way to the ceiling. An adjoining lounge area easily converts to a spacious breakfast room and a nearby family room includes a wall of open bookshelves and a movie-screen sized flat-screen television. A private wing of the residence contains a pair of en suite guest bedrooms along with a celeb-style master suite with fireplace, custom-fitted walk-in closet, a bank of accordion fold glass doors and dressing room with hair and make-up station that can be closed off from the bedroom with bi-fold doors but remains totally open to the book-matched marble bathroom.

Outside, there are lush carpets of lawn, flowering gardens, a secluded oak-shaded lounge area with fire pit, a heated swimming pool lit by numerous strands of lights overhead and a tennis court surrounded by practical but unsightly chain-link fencing.

