Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Upgrade to Duplex Penthouse in Downtown New York City

BUYERS: Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel

LOCATION: New York City, NY

PRICE: $20,185,527

SIZE: 5,375 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 full and 2 half bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel made an eye-popping upgrade to their residential circumstances in New York City, as was first revealed by the property gossips at The Real Deal, with the bank account busting $20,185,527 purchase of a duplex penthouse in a newly converted late 19th-century factory building in lower Manhattan’s Tribeca neighborhood that is lickety-split filling up with high-profile buyers. The 5,375-square-foot condo, with four bedrooms and four full and two half bathrooms, first came up for sale in the fall of 2014 at $25 million and the price jumped to $27.5 million in the months before the Timberlake-Biels came along and successfully negotiated a $7-plus million discount off the final asking price. The suburban macmansion-sized condo carries taxes and common charges, per online marketing materials, of $15,514 per month.

A floating switchback staircase is all that separates the key-lock elevator entrance from the loft-like combination living, dining and kitchen area that stretches more than 45-feet long with wide plank white oak floorboards, seven over-sized sash windows and four exposed columns and support beams. A fireplace anchors one end of the vast room while the other end has a designer kitchen expensively fitted with walnut-stained white oak cabinetry, antiqued bronze hardware, a mix of black schist and white marble countertops and an array of top quality appliances that include warming drawers and a 70-bottle wine fridge with dual chilling zones. Bedrooms are well separated for privacy and include an en suite guest or staff bedroom tucked discreetly behind the kitchen. Two on-the-small-side family bedrooms look into the building’s lushly landscaped courtyard and the master suite is replete with an L-shaped entrance corridor, a sitting area with fireplace, two walk-in closets and a spacious, marble-sheathed spa-style bathroom. The upper floor includes a powder room and a large family room with fireplace, wet bar and a pair of room-wide banks of glass doors on opposite walls that accordion fold open to a massive wrap-around terrace with outdoor kitchen.

Mister Timberlake, a ten-time Grammy winner and 2017 Oscar nominee in the Best Original Song category, and Miz Biel, co-star of the popular but long ago cancelled “7th Heaven” series, join a growing list of A-List buyers in the building that bills itself as paparazzi-proof due to its subterranean motor court that is all but invisible from the street. Additional creature comforts include 24-hour doormen, concierge and valet services plus a top-grade security apparatus and the plethora of on-site leisure and recreational amenities include a 5,000-square-foot landscaped roof terrace, a 71-foot long indoor swimming pool and a resident’s only fitness center that includes men’s and women’s locker rooms and a Hamman. Other big-name buyers in the building include British boy bander Harry Styles and married actors Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds. Formula One race car driver Lewis Hamilton is rumored to be the buyer of an 8,900-square-foot duplex penthouse with private rooftop swimming pool that went for $44 million and “Hunger Games” superstar Jennifer Lawrence shelled out $9.035 million in early 2017 for a 3,184-square-foot mid-floor unit she quickly turned around and made available as a luxury rental, first at $30,000 per month and then at $27,500 per month.

The Timberlake-Biels, both in their mid-30s, preside over an impressive and unquestionably brutally costly to maintain property portfolio. In addition to their latest acquisition in the Big Apple, they continue to own another smaller penthouse in lower Manhattan, a 2,598-square-foot single-level spread with 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and a wrap-around terrace they snagged in late 2010 for $6,567,713. They also maintain a Mediterranean mansion in the Hollywood Hills Mister Timberlake picked up in 2002 for $8.3 million from Helen Hunt, a 127-acre spread in the bucolic countryside south of Nashville they bought in 2015 for $4 million, and a rustic-luxe ski-chalet in the prestigious and profoundly pricey Yellowstone Club near Big Sky, MT, where, according to Us magazine, they plan to raise their toddler son outside the temptations and tabloid glare of Hollywood.

Listing photos and floor plan: Cantor and Pecorella (via Street Easy)