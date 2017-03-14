Justin Adler, creator of the critically acclaimed series “Life in Pieces,” and his wife, Barbie Adler, writer-producer for “Arrested Development,” “My Name Is Earl,” and “How I Met Your Mother,” hoisted their luxuriously appointed yet comfortably casual 1927 Spanish Revival-style residence in the historic and prosperous Windsor Square neighborhood, just west of downtown Los Angeles, with an asking price of $3.85 million.

The sitcom specialists purchased the carefully restored and updated residence, designed by architect Don Uhl, on a slightly more than 0.25-acre corner parcel just a couple of blocks from Larchmont Village, in May 2006 for $2.9 million.

A grassy, walled courtyard planted with mature palm and banana trees leads to a charming, turreted entry that opens to a classic center-hall foyer with polished terra cotta floor tiles. The generously ample formal living room has hardwood floors; a tile-accented, arched fireplace; rugged wood beams on the ceiling; and an arresting arched window with French doors. An adjoining breakfast area opens through French doors to the backyard, and a cozily proportioned family room has a pitched, exposed-wood ceiling.

Two guest bedrooms on the upper floor share a large hall bathroom with vintage-style tile work. The master suite offers French doors to a Juliet balcony as well as an en suite bathroom with twin pedestal sinks and a soaking tub that comfortably accommodates two. A loggia with a kiva-style corner fireplace overlooks a freeform swimming pool and spa surrounded by extensive terra cotta tile terracing. Beyond the loggia there’s a separate guest suite/pool house with a private bathroom and a two-car garage accessed by a gated driveway.

listing photos: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices