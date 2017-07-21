Julio Iglesias Hangs $150 Million Price Tag on Four Vacant Lots on Miami’s Ultra Exclusive Indian Creek Island

SELLER: Julio Iglesias

LOCATION: Indian Creek Island, Miami, FL

PRICE: $150,000,000

SIZE: Four contiguous and vacant waterfront parcels that together span 7.3 acres

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Spanish crooner Julio Iglesias, one of the world’s top selling singers having sold more than 350 million records, slapped a sweat-inducing and international publicity assuring $150 million price tag on four contiguous waterfront lots on Miami’s spectacularly swank Indian Creek Island. The lushly planted west-facing lots together span about 7.3 acres, according to marketing materials, with about 800-feet of water frontage, a private dock and panoramic views over the glimmering waters of Biscayne Bay. With just one guard-gated access point and fewer than 100 residents, Indian Creek Island has just 40 waterfront lots arranged around a private 18-hole golf course and is protected by a private police force that patrols both the island and the placid waters around it.

According to a press release from powerhouse listing agents Jill Eber and Jill Hertzberg of Coldwell Banker — together known as “The Jills” — the 70-something-year-old singer and songwriter has “held onto the lots for his children, but they have settled all over the country, and he felt like it was time to sell.” Property records suggest the globe-trotting international superstar has owned two of the lots since at least 2000, acquired a third parcel in 2012 for $14.8 million and scooped up the fourth in late 2014 for $21.6 million. He additionally owns a fifth property on the opposite side of the island that includes an extensively renovated mansion he picked up in 2008 for $7,000,000 and that he plans to retain as he spends about two months a year there.

Frequently referred to in the press to as “Billionaire Bunker” due to the number of mega-rich celebrities, business tycoons and captains of industry who maintain mansions there, some of Indian Creek Island’s current homeowners include: Former Miami Dolphins head coach Don Shula; Hedge fund fat cat Eddie Lampert — he paid $38.4 million for his 17,000-square-foot manse in 2012; Automobile magnate and former Philadelphia Eagles owner Norman Braman — he has a massive Richard Serra sculpture in the front yard; and investor Carl Icahn, a special adviser on financial regulation to Donald Trump, who bought his approximately 14,000-square-foot vacation house out of foreclosure in 1997 for $7.5 million.

Though they split up last year, former professional basketball player Marko Jarić and veteran Victoria Secret model Adriana Lima continue to own one of the island’s more modest houses, which they bought in 2009 for $9 million. Supermodel Elle Macpherson and billionaire real estate developer Jeff Soffer lived together in a lavish mega-mansion of nearly 30,000-square-feet before they parted romantic ways earlier this year and Dutch businessman Geert-Jan Bakker bought his not quite 8,000-square-foot house in 2010 for $9.3 million from entertainment industry cynosures Beyoncé and Jay-Z who’d snatched it up about 2.5 years earlier for $7.6 million.

Listing photos: Brian Lee and Luis Travieso for Coldwell Banker