A newly built mini-mansion on a prime block in a coveted and exuberantly expensive part of Santa Monica was sold to an inscrutable trust, per property records, for a tetch more than $7.2 million — and crazily plugged in real estate yenta Yolanda Yaketyyak and veteran celebrity real estate snitch Lucy Spillerguts both insist the buyer was “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Agents of SHIELD” creator Joss Whedon.

Online marketing materials indicate the Studio William Hefner-designed residence mixes traditional architecture with contemporary accents and top quality detailing throughout. The never-occupied home measures in at about 6,000 square feet over three floors with five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

State-of-the-art smart-home technologies include two media spaces with integrated surround sound, and a sunlit subterranean level with direct access to the backyard contains a humidity-controlled cigar lounge/poker room. There are three more guest bedrooms on the upper floor along with a master suite complete with a private terrace and a panic room.

The backyard lacks a swimming pool, but does include a separate garage with an adjoining mediation/yoga room.

It’s not clear if Whedon, nominated in 1996 for an Oscar for his original screenplay for “Toy Story,” and his wife, architect Kai Cole, plan to occupy the property. They already own a significantly larger Mediterranean mansion on a bluff-top double lot that overlooks a Santa Monica country club.

Property records show that residence, acquired by the Whedon-Coles in 2004 for $5.8 million, has seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms in more than 12,000 square feet, and was prominently featured in the Whedon-written, directed, and produced indie film “Much Ado About Nothing.”

