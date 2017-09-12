Joshua Malina Lists Ranch House Above Malibu (EXCLUSIVE)

Joshua Malina Malibu Home
Malina: Rex/Shutterstock
View Gallery
16 Photos

@YourMamaTweets

Joshua Malina, who portrays the attorney general on the megahit primetime drama “Scandal” — and, in his real life, is a strident critic of Donald Trump who made scandalous political headlines of his own last month when, via Twitter, he called the president and those who voted for him “stupid c**ks,” — listed his longtime home high in the rugged mountains above Malibu’s Las Flores beach with an asking price a tetch more than $1.7 million. The former “West Wing” star, currently appearing as Deep Throat in the recently launched Netflix sequel series “Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later,” paid $675,000 for the unassuming single-story ranch ranch-style residence in the fall of 2001.

SEE MORE: From the September 12, 2017, issue of Variety

Situated on a mostly flat, bluff-top parcel of more than one-third of an acre with alluring, tree-framed canyon and ocean views, the humble if hardly inexpensive house has three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in a bit under 2,300- square-feet. Wide plank hardwood floorboards run throughout most of the house including in the roomy, combination living and -dining room that’s divided by a pony wall and features a white brick fireplace set between French doors. The well-equipped kitchen features spirited, Kelly green cabinets, high-end appliances, marble counter tops and, unexpectedly, a downright elegant black and white marble checkerboard pattern floor.

The spacious adjoining family room opens through a bank of French doors to a trellis-covered terrace that spans the full width of the house, and beyond the shaded patio the large, flat and grassy yard, which spills off into the canyon, includes an above ground spa nestled into the tree-shaded hillside.

The property is listed with Brian Merrick, associate manager/estate specialist, Coldwell Banker Malibu Colony.

 

Filed Under:

Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Dirt News from Variety

    Loading
    ad