SELLER: Josh Reims

LOCATION: Sherman Oaks, CA

PRICE: $2,979,000

SIZE: 3,582 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Having upgraded to a nearly $4 million home in Encino —a bit more on that in a minute — television writer and producer Josh Reims has his former home in the quietly coveted Longridge Estates area of Sherman Oaks up for sale at $2,979,000. Online resources show Mister Reims, over the last 15 or so years a writer and/or producer for a long list of primetime programs such as “Mistresses,” “Jane the Virgin,” “Brothers & Sisters” and “Felicity,” purchased the property in April 2008 for $2.395 million. First put up for sale over the summer of 2016 with an aggressively optimistic asking price of $3.495 million, online listings now show the property is currently in escrow to be sold for an unknown amount to an unknown buyer. The clapboard clad and many-gabled single-story residence, set behind gates and generously described in marketing materials as a “Bel-Air traditional,” measures in at 3,582-square-feet with four bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.

A slender entrance hall, with soaring vaulted ceiling and slightly glossy milk chocolate-colored wide-plank hardwood floors that extend through much of the house, makes a grand sweep clear through to the back of the house where it opens to the backyard. A cozily proportioned formal living room has a fireplace, vaulted ceiling and French doors that open to a flag stone terrace that overlooks the grassy front yard while the amply proportioned formal dining room has a couple of built-in china display cabinets along with French doors that lead out to the backyard. Fitted with slab marble counter tops, white Shaker style cabinetry and an expensive if predictable collection of high-end stainless steel appliances, the kitchen opens over a two-stool snack peninsula to an informal dining area and family room with bay window, vaulted ceiling and fireplace set between open bookshelves.

A guest/children’s wing offers three bedrooms, two of them linked by a Jack ‘n’ Jill-style bathroom with bead board wall paneling and twin pedestal sinks, plus what listing descriptions call a “kids study and bonus hang out room.” The master suite is, again per listing descriptions, “reminiscent of a 5 star hotel” and encompasses a wall-to-wall carpeted bedroom with sitting area, fireplace and built-in bookshelves. There’s also a roomy, custom-fitted walk-in closet and a spacious marble bathroom with vaulted ceiling, garden tub and separate marble-lined shower.

Several sets of French doors in the main living and entertaining spaces lead out to a slate-paved dining veranda that overlooks a leafy and private backyard with built-in barbecue, brick-ringed swimming pool and spa, and a vine-draped pergola with outdoor fireplace.

Property records indicate Mister Reims upgraded his residential circumstances to a freshly rehabbed residence of 5,921-square-feet in nearby Encino that was purchased for $3.85 million and includes four en suite bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. Other features called out in listing details from the time of late 2016 purchase include a double-height family room with wet bar, a massive eat-in kitchen with two marble-topped islands, a dedicated shoe closet in the master suite, and a camera-equipped security system.

Listing photos: Coldwell Banker