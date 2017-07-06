‘Penny Dreadful’ Star Josh Hartnett Lists Sleekly Appointed New York City Penthouse Loft

SELLER: Josh Hartnett

LOCATION: New York City, NY

PRICE: $4,250,000

SIZE: 1 bedroom, 2 bathrooms

YOUR MAMA’S NOTES: Josh Hartnett cleared out his loft-style co-operative penthouse in lower Manhattan’s celeb-favored Tribeca neighborhood of all his personal belongings and, as was first sussed out by Luxury Listings, listed it with an asking price of $4.25 million. The beau hunky “Penny Dreadful” star, who has more recently taken on roles in a number of independent films including the not yet released James Franco directed drama “The Long Home” based on William Gay’s 1999 novel of the same name, has owned the sleekly appointed, open-plan penthouse loft since September 2004 when tax records show it changed hands for $2.4 million.

Marketing materials don’t indicate the square footage of the irregularly shaped penthouse but measurements included on the floor plan suggest it’s about 1,500 square feet. There are smooth blonde hardwood floorboards, high ceilings, a custom lighting system, and white-painted exposed brick walls. An abundance of discreet storage space is contained in a floating wood cabinet that runs along the perimeter of the loft beneath ten enormous south- and west-facing four-pane sash windows that flood the penthouse with natural light and are luxuriously outfitted with motorized shades. Common charges ring up to a knee-buckling $5,033 per month.

The front door opens to a small entry vestibule that can be closed off from the rest of the penthouse for maximum privacy from neighbors and the unusually but interestingly trapezoidal main living space spans more than 36 feet wide at its widest point and stretches 54 feet from end to end. The open, galley-style kitchen sits under a massive skylight and offers top-of-the-line appliances, generous storage that includes a pull out pantry and marble countertops that waterfall over the ends of a large island with integrated six-seat snack counter. The bedroom, if it can be called that, is really less a bedroom than an elevated platform that’s less than ideally positioned just inside the front door and is completely exposed to the rest of the apartment. There’s a full bathroom for guests next to the kitchen and a larger, glass-tiled and marble floored master bathroom provides two sinks atop a custom wood vanity plus an immense soaking tub and a glass enclosed steam shower with built-in bench. Tucked behind the bedroom area, a slender windowed dressing area leads to a fitted walk-in closet and a corkscrew staircase in the main living area winds up to a private terrace of around 940-square-feet with an energetic skyscraper view.

The “Pearl Harbor” and “Black Hawk Down” star nowadays spends a great deal of time in London with his currently pregnant girlfriend, British actress Tamsin Egerton, and their toddler daughter where they were reported last year to be house hunting in North London’s Hampstead area with a budget of around £4 million, an amount equal almost $5.2 million. Hartnett previously owned a 5,056-square-foot, 11-room Victorian home in the affluent Lake of the Isles neighborhood in his hometown of Minneapolis, MN, he bought in the fall of 2002 for $2.395 million, set out for sale in early 2015 at the exact same price and sold at a loss about six months later for $2.3 million.

exterior image: Christopher Bride for Property Shark; interior images and floor plan: Stribling