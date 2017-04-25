TV Producer Jonas Pate Lists Studio City Estate (EXCLUSIVE)

A 1950s ranch house on a pancake flat half-acre-plus parcel in the Fryman Canyon area of L.A.’s Studio City, owned per property records by screenwriter/director/producer Jonas Pate, has come up for sale at a smidgen below $4.2 million. Pate, the director and executive producer of a slew of short-lived crime dramas, “Aquarius,” “Blood & Oil,” and “Deception” among them, acquired the hedged and gated estate not quite three years ago for $2.65 million.

The just short of 4,500-square foot main residence’s open concept floor plan includes a living room with massive stacked stone fireplace and French doors to the swimming pool and spa, a formal dining room that looks out on the lushly grassy front yard, and a family room with second stacked stone fireplace surmounted by a television and flanked by custom cabinetry. The kitchen, with exposed beam vaulted ceiling and an arguably stylistically dated mix of butcher block and patterned ceramic tile counter tops, links through a laundry room to a cozily appointed den with walk-in wet bar and a fireplace and a separate rotisserie oven set into a stacked stone wall.

The two and up to four bedroom and four bathroom main residence has two en suite bedrooms including the master bedroom with custom-fitted walk-in closet and marble bathroom. A third potential bedroom lies beyond the master bedroom at the end of a long corridor while a fourth is attached to the backside of the two-car garage with exterior entrance and en suite bathroom. A detached guest cottage, tightly tucked into a private, tree-shaded corner of the property next to the lighted tennis court, opens to a large brick terrace and contains a living room, bathroom, and triangular-shaped bedroom.

The Fryman Canyon neighborhood is chock-a-block with entertainment industry movers and shakers and current homeowners in the woodsy, affluent enclave include George Clooney, Bruno Mars, Teri Hatcher, Lucy Liu and “Survivor” host Jeff Probst who in 2011 coughed up $5 million for Hollywood cowboy Gene Autry’s “Flying A” estate.

